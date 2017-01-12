NAMM 2017: Vox reveals White Bronco AC guitar amps, 3 new amPlug headphone amps

NAMM 2017: As has become tradition with Vox come show time, a host of limited-editions and model variations have been unveiled, including White Bronco AC guitar amps and three more amPlug headphone amps.

All of Vox's Custom Series amps - the AC15C1, AC30C2, AC4C112, AC10C1, AC15CH, AC30CH and V212C - have been given a limited-edition White Bronco makeover, while the AC15, AC30 and V212C also play host to Celestion G12M Creamback speakers.

The company's amPlug 2 headphone guitar amps, meanwhile, now come in Clean, Blues and Lead configurations, all of which pack three channels, nine selectable effects, improved cab simulation, multi-stage gain circuits and up to 17 hours of battery life.

There are no RRPs or availability details on these new products yet, but we'll update you as soon as we have more info.

amPlug 2 features

amPlug 2 "Clean"

Offers everything from the purest clean sounds to three-dimensional, boutique style overdrive

Pure Clean: A truly pure clean tone reminiscent of a direct recording sound

Twin Clean: The sound of a classic, clean tube amp

Boutique OD: An overdriven, three-dimensional lead sound inspired by boutique amp designers

amPlug 2 "Blues"

American amp sound, from crunchy rhythm to bluesy leads

Clean: A sound that simulates the sound of a classic tweed amp

Crunch: A fat and warm overdrive sound

Lead: A sound that's ideal for bluesy leads

amPlug 2 "Lead"