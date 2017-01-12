NAMM 2017: Vox reveals White Bronco AC guitar amps, 3 new amPlug headphone amps

NAMM 2017: As has become tradition with Vox come show time, a host of limited-editions and model variations have been unveiled, including White Bronco AC guitar amps and three more amPlug headphone amps.
All of Vox's Custom Series amps - the AC15C1, AC30C2, AC4C112, AC10C1, AC15CH, AC30CH and V212C - have been given a limited-edition White Bronco makeover, while the AC15, AC30 and V212C also play host to Celestion G12M Creamback speakers.
The company's amPlug 2 headphone guitar amps, meanwhile, now come in Clean, Blues and Lead configurations, all of which pack three channels, nine selectable effects, improved cab simulation, multi-stage gain circuits and up to 17 hours of battery life.
There are no RRPs or availability details on these new products yet, but we'll update you as soon as we have more info.
amPlug 2 features
amPlug 2 "Clean"
- Offers everything from the purest clean sounds to three-dimensional, boutique style overdrive
- Pure Clean: A truly pure clean tone reminiscent of a direct recording sound
- Twin Clean: The sound of a classic, clean tube amp
- Boutique OD: An overdriven, three-dimensional lead sound inspired by boutique amp designers
amPlug 2 "Blues"
- American amp sound, from crunchy rhythm to bluesy leads
- Clean: A sound that simulates the sound of a classic tweed amp
- Crunch: A fat and warm overdrive sound
- Lead: A sound that's ideal for bluesy leads
amPlug 2 "Lead"
- Versatile mid-boost for lead tones
- Boost1: The classic lead sound of '80s hard rock and heavy metal
- Boost2: A lead sound with boosted mids that was popular in the 90s
- Boost3: An ultra high-gain lead sound with boosted mids, characteristic of modern amps