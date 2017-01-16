NAMM 2017: Voodoo Lab launches DingBat Series pedalboards

NAMM 2017: Anyone familiar with our people's pedalboards gallery knows all about Voodoo Lab pedal power supplies, and now the company has turned its hand to pedalboard s with the Dingbat Series.

Promising a rugged, lightweight platform for organising pedals and cables, Dingbat pedalboards come in three sizes, all of which boast seamless integration with Voodoo Lab Pedal Power supplies.

Features include:

Professional tour grade padded gig bag providing excellent protection for pedalboard and pedals

Pedal Power mounting brackets for easy installation of Voodoo Lab power supplies

Adhesive-backed hook-and- loop tape for secure mounting of pedals and other devices to pedalboard surface

UV-resistant cable ties and 4-way tie mounts to neatly secure cabling

U.S. street prices: Small $129.99, Medium $169.99, Large $199.99, PX $449.99

Also available is the Dingbat PX ($619-$679), which features an integrated Voodoo Lab PX-8 PLUS pedal switching system, while Dingbat Power Packages ($229-$399) include a factory-installed Pedal Power.

It's a logical move from the pedal power supply manufacturer - check out Voodoo Lab for more info.