NAMM 2017: Morley unveils DJ Ashba Skeleton Wah pedal

NAMM 2017: Sixx:AM and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba has landed himself a signature wah with Morley.

The DJ Ashba Skeleton Wah offers switchless electro-optical operation, while the tone is tuned to DJ's preferred tone and sweep and comes equipped with Morley's new custom MQ2 inductor for a more intense wah, smooth range and less noise.

An internal wah level trim pot adjusts output volume, while the entire pedal glows in the dark. The whole package comes in a cold-rolled steel chassis with LED indication and Quick Clip battery door.

Morley's DJ Ashba Skeleton Wah is available now for $145, and the European M2 version is expected to land later this year. Head over to Morley Pedals for more.