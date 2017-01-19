NAMM 2017: Jackson unveils huge line-up of colourful new Soloist and Dinky models
NAMM 2017: Jackson has announced a sizeable run of new takes on its perennial Soloist and Dinky body shapes, including new pickup configurations, new finishes and several seven-string models.
Included in the new batch is the Pro Series Dinky DK3, which adds Strat SSL pickups with a JB TB-4 humbucker, offering a variety of tone woods; seven- and eight-string versions of the affordable JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32-7 DKA and JS32-8 DKA, plus the mahogany-topped Pro Series Soloist SL2 MAH.
Pro Series Dinky DK3
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro Series Dinky DK3, DK3M and DK3QM are all built with an HSS pickup configuration.
The JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup outputs revved up warm and aggressive harmonics, balanced with the perfect mix of sustain and distortion, and is the ideal complement to the all-new Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and neck pickups, which add sparkly tones and glassy cleans for a versatile sound that can take guitarists from blues to metal.
Master volume and tone controls shape the pickups’ output, which can be further refined with the five-way blade switch, while a recessed Floyd Rose® double-locking tremolo bridge provides incredible sustain.
These three models also have a one-piece bolt-on maple neck, (hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish) with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement rods, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust, all-black hardware and matching Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock.
The DK3 features an ash body and ebony fingerboard and is available in a Natural Ash satin finish.
Pro Series Dinky DK3M
PRESS RELEASE: The DK3M features an alder body with a maple fingerboard and is available in a Pitch Black satin finish.
Pro Series Dinky DK3MQ
PRESS RELEASE: The DK3MQ features an alder body with a quilt maple top and maple fingerboard, and is offered in Chlorine Burst.
Pro Series Dinky™ DK2
PRESS RELEASE: Jackson has added two new finishes — Granite Crystal and Satin Desert Sage — to this model featuring an alder body, plus a new Natural finish that features an okoume body.
Other features include graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck (with a hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish) and wrap-around heel, 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, white neck and headstock binding and convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust.
A pair of direct mount Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—JB™ TB-4 (bridge) and ’59 SH-1N (neck)—power this axe, with master volume and tone controls and five-way blade switching to tweak and refine tone, and a recessed Floyd Rose® double-locking tremolo system for tuning stability.
Jackson is also offering a left-handed version of this model in the Pro Series Dinky™ DK2 LH that features an alder body and a Gloss Black finish.
Pro Series Dinky™ DK2QM HT
PRESS RELEASE: Featuring the same attributes as the DK2, the Pro Series Dinky™ DK2QM HT adds an elegant quilt maple top to the alder body, and has a maple fingerboard.
Available in Transparent Purple Burst with matching headstock, this model also features a Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge and Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok® retainers.
Pro Series Dinky™ DK7
PRESS RELEASE: The 25.5”-scale 7-string Pro Series Dinky™ DK7 offers fine features such as an okoume body with a rosewood top, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius fully bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, ultra-convenient neck butt-end truss rod adjustment wheel and reverse Jackson 7-in-line headstock.
This metal machine is powered by dual direct mount humbucking pickups —Seymour Duncan® Nazgûl (bridge) and Seymour Duncan® Sentient (neck)— with five-way blade switching to refine tone. It is also equipped with a recessed Floyd Rose® 7-string double-locking tremolo bridge and Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok® retainers.
Available in Natural Rosewood with black hardware.
Pro Series Dinky™ DK7Q HT
PRESS RELEASE: The 25.5”-scale 7-string DK7Q HT has an alder body with quilt maple top, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius fully bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, ultra-convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust and 7-in-line Jackson reverse headstock.
This metal machine is powered by dual direct mount humbucking pickups —Seymour Duncan® Nazgûl (bridge) and Seymour Duncan® Sentient (neck)— and is also equipped with master volume and tone controls and a five-way blade switch to refine tone, a Jackson® HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge and Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok® retainers.
Available in Chlorine Burst.
Pro Series Dinky™ DKA7M
PRESS RELEASE: The seven-string DKA7M has a 26.5” scale length and features an arch top ash body, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot position markers, stylish fingerboard and headstock single-ply binding and ultra-convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust.
The DKA7M is powered by volcanic direct mount dual Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—Full Shred SH-10b 7 (bridge) and Full Shred SH-10n 7 (neck)—and can be tweaked and refined with its master volume and tone dome knob controls, three-way toggle and momentary kill switch (for stutter effects).
Other features include a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Planet Waves® Auto-Trim die cast locking tuners, Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok® retainers, black hardware and 3x4 (3 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock.
Available in an understated, yet sophisticated Natural finish.
Pro Series Dinky™ DKA8M
PRESS RELEASE: The eight-string DKA8M Dinky™ has a 28” scale length and features an alder body with arched top, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16"compound radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset position markers, stylish fingerboard and headstock binding and ultra-convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust.
The DKA8M is powered by volcanic dual direct mount humbucking pickups— Seymour Duncan® Nazgûl (bridge) and Seymour Duncan® Sentient (neck) —and can be tweaked and refined with its single volume and tone speed knob controls, three-way toggle and momentary kill switch (for stutter effects).
Other features include Jackson HT8 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Planet Waves® Auto-Trim die-cast locking tuners, Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok® strap retainers, black hardware and 4x4 (4 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock.
Available in Satin Orange Blaze.
JS Series Dinky™ Arch Top JS32-7 DKA
PRESS RELEASE: For fans of the affordable JS Series, Jackson has added brand new 7-and-8 string models with the JS Series Dinky™ Arch Top JS32-7 DKA and JS32-8 DKA.
Available in Snow White, the 7-string model features a 26.5” scale length for better low end articulation, a lightweight and resonant poplar body with an arched top, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays, plus stylish fingerboard and headstock binding.
Powered by direct mount dual high-output humbucking pickups, the JS32-7 DKA is also equipped with single volume and tone controls and three-way blade switching, a string-through-body compensated fixed HT-7 Jackson bridge, Jackson 3x4 (3 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock and sealed die-cast tuners.
The JS Series Dinky™ Arch Top JS32-8 DKA in Satin Black shares the same attributes as its 7-string counterpart, but with a string-through-body fixed Jackson HT8 bridge and a Jackson 4x4 (4 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock.
Pro Series Soloist™ SL7 HT
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro Series Soloist™ SL7 HT is a unique, 7-string machine featuring a 25.5” scale length, mahogany body with an ash top, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a 12”-16” compound-radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays.
It’s also outfitted with dual Seymour Duncan® SH-6 7 pickups, which deliver superior punch and power while maintaining clarity, and a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge for improved sustain.
Available in Charcoal Gray with all-black hardware and Jackson’s signature pointed reverse 7-in-line headstock.
Pro Series Soloist™ SL2 MAH
PRESS RELEASE: The new Pro Series Soloist™ SL2 MAH takes the highly coveted features of the SL2 and adds a resonant mahogany top and body with a Natural satin finish.
Other premium features include a one-piece through-body maple neck with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement rods, as well as a lightning fast 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.
Chosen specifically for their incredible sound, a pair of modern Seymour Duncan® Distortion Mayhem humbucking pickups drives this guitar’s voice, combining for highly balanced, flexible tone, with plenty of high output for pristine cleans and snarling distortion. Master volume and tone controls shape the pickups’ output, which can be further refined with the three-position toggle switch.
Also equipped with a Floyd Rose® double-locking tremolo bridge, recessed for pick hand comfort and providing laser-accurate intonation and ultra-stable tuning when combined with the Floyd Rose R3 locking nut.
Famous Jackson appointments are also included such as brooding black hardware, pearloid piranha tooth inlays and single-ply binding around the body, neck and Jackson’s signature pointed 6-in-line headstock.
Pro Series Soloist™ SL2 HT MAH
MSRP: £829
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro Series Soloist™ SL2 HT MAH exchanges the Floyd Rose with a Jackson HT6 string-thru-body hardtail bridge and is available in a satin Natural Mahogany finish.
Pro Soloist™ SL2Q HT MAH
MSRP: £879
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro Soloist™ SL2Q HT MAH also features a Jackson hardtail bridge, but gets an added elegant quilt maple top and is available in eye-catching Fuchsia Burst with a gloss finish and matching headstock.
Pro Series Soloist™ SL2Q MAH
MSRP: £939
PRESS RELEASE: The popular Pro Series Soloist™ SL2Q MAH has also been updated with two new finishes — Alien Burst [pictured] and Transparent Magenta Burst with matching headstocks.
X Series Soloist™ SLXT
PRESS RELEASE: Distinctive and affordable, Jackson’s X Series Soloist™ models are built for speed, and loaded with purebred Jackson DNA.
The new X Series Soloist™ SLXT features a basswood body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and tilt-back scarf joint headstock, and a 12"-16" fully bound compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard (with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays) that curves more dramatically at the nut for easy chording and flattens out as it approaches the neck joint for low-action bends without fretting out.
Duncan Designed™ alnico HB-103N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB-103B (bridge) humbucking pickups power this metal beast, which also includes three-way blade switching and a Jackson® compensated and adjustable string-through-body TOM-style bridge.
Available in Gloss Black or Torred with black hardware.
X Series Soloist™ SLX
PRESS RELEASE: The existing X Series Soloist™ SLX model also has new koa or zebra wood top options for its basswood body.
Other fine features include a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and tilt-back scarf joint headstock, a 12"-16" fully bound compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkin inlays, Duncan Designed™ alnico HB-102N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB-102B (bridge) humbucking pickups and a Floyd Rose® Special double-locking two-point tremolo.
X Series Telly TY2-7 HT
PRESS RELEASE: Jackson has also added an all-new X Series Telly TY2-7 HT, a 7-string axe featuring a 25.5" scale length and a basswood body coupled with a one-piece through-body maple neck with painted back finish, graphite reinforcement and scarf joint.
A 12”-16” compound radius bound maple fingerboard offers comfortable and speedy playability, and hosts 24 jumbo frets and black sharkin inlays.
The TY2-7 HT delivers hotter and more aggressive tone from a pair of Jackson high-output 7-string humbucking pickups that can be further shaped by master volume and tone dome-knob controls and three-way blade switch. Also equipped with a Jackson HT7 7-string-through-body hardtail bridge for outstanding sustain and solid intonation.
Available in Pavo Purple and Snow White with black hardware and a reverse Jackson® pointed 7-in-line headstock.