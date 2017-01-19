NAMM 2017: Jackson unveils huge line-up of colourful new Soloist and Dinky models

NAMM 2017: Jackson has announced a sizeable run of new takes on its perennial Soloist and Dinky body shapes, including new pickup configurations, new finishes and several seven-string models.

Included in the new batch is the Pro Series Dinky DK3, which adds Strat SSL pickups with a JB TB-4 humbucker, offering a variety of tone woods; seven- and eight-string versions of the affordable JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32-7 DKA and JS32-8 DKA, plus the mahogany-topped Pro Series Soloist SL2 MAH.

