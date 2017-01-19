NAMM 2017: EVH unveils updated USA Wolfgang, updated 15-watt 5150 and more

Image 1 of 5 Introduction NAMM 2017: Eddie Van Halen's Fender-backed EVH brand has unveiled a number of intriguing guitars and amps for the year, including the latest flagship USA Wolfgang, Striped Series 5150 guitar, a striped EVH Wolfgang Special and an updated 15-watt 'lunchbox' 5150. The latest iteration of Van Halen's signature US Wolfgang model adds an alnico 3 custom-wound EVH Wolfgang humbucker at the neck for 2017 and features an EVH D-Tuna (for fast drop-D changes), plus a killswitch and the EVH-specced custom high friction tone, low friction volume pots. The new guitar comes with an MSRP of £3,199. In addition, stripes remain du jour in 2017, with the firm unveiling a new striped black and yellow Wolfgang Special (MSRP £1,269) in homage to Van Halen's famed Bumblebee axe, plus the Striped Series 5150 guitar (MSRP £1,229). The final big news is the arrival of the "2.0 version" of the firm's lunchbox-sized 5150III 15W LBXII head, which is set to retail around £509. Browse the gallery to see the new additions and read the full press release.

Image 2 of 5 MSRP: £3,199 EVH Wolfgang® USA Edward Van Halen Signature PRESS RELEASE: The Wolfgang® USA Edward Van Halen Signature model is loaded with Eddie Van Halen’s most up-to-date specs along with the classic looks and behemoth sound fans have come to expect. The basswood body features a big-leaf maple top and five-ply binding, while the bolt-on quartersawn maple neck is sculpted to Eddie’s precise neck profile specs, with graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubbed back finish for smooth, fast playability. The compound-radius (12”-16”) ebony fingerboard has 22 vintage stainless steel frets, pearloid (Ivory finish) or dot (Stealth finish) inlays, and a convenient heel-mounted spoke wheel truss adjustment. Experience scorching and well-balanced tone with a custom-wound alnico 2 EVH® Wolfgang® Humbucker in the bridge and a new for 2017 alnico 3 custom-wound EVH® Wolfgang Humbucker in the neck, both controlled by a special reverse oriented three-way toggle switch. Stutter-stop à la “You Really Got Me” with the red-button killswitch and play “Cathedral” without any crackle or pop, courtesy of the EVH custom-made High Friction (Tone) Pot and an EVH “HPU” or High Performance Upgrade, custom-made Low Friction (Volume) Pot. Sturdy and steadfast, the EVH-branded Floyd Rose® locking tremolo provides endless sustain and precise tuning. The EVH D-Tuna® retunes to drop-D and back with strict accuracy at the flick of a finger, with a low-friction volume control for smooth swells and a high-friction tone control that prevents accidental tone shifting. Boasting elegant and classic style in Ivory or Stealth with chrome hardware, black speed knobs and dog leash strap/eye-bolt clasps, the Wolfgang® USA Edward Van Halen Signature model is the ultimate high performance guitar. Hardshell EVH Striped SKB case and EVH leather strap are included.

Image 3 of 5 MSRP: £1,229 EVH Striped Series 5150 PRESS RELEASE: When Eddie Van Halen introduced his famous red, white and black striped 5150® guitar in 1984, he never would have fathomed the thousands of copies it would inspire. But then again, Eddie has made a career of being copied in every which way imaginable. Now, EVH adds a new Striped Series 5150 model based on his original instrument, featuring his distinctively striped 5150 motif and single humbucker setup. The Striped Series 5150 has a basswood body identical to the original, with a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck featuring a comfortable modified “C” profile, hand-rubbed back finish and “hockey stick” headstock. The fast-playing compound-radius (12”-16”) maple fingerboard has 22 jumbo frets, black dot inlays and a convenient heel-mounted truss rod adjustment wheel. The 5150 is also fitted with a custom designed EVH® Wolfgang® alnico 2 Humbucker bridge pickup, delivering the perfect amount of power and articulation with sweet sustain and thick chunky rhythms in a perfectly balanced EQ curve. A custom designed EVH-branded low-friction volume knob provides for unmatched performance and even-volume tapering for the smoothest volume swells. Decked out with a rock solid “dive bomb” certified EVH-branded Floyd Rose® bridge, each locking nut tailpiece features fine tuners and a patented EVH D-Tuna® for switching back and forth from drop-D to standard tuning in an instant. With its quintessential red 5150 hologram numbers and star decals, the Striped Series 5150 is a high-powered, high-performance machine that’s as kickass to look at as it is to play.

Image 4 of 5 MSRP: £1,269 EVH® Wolfgang® Special Striped Black and Yellow PRESS RELEASE: With a nod to Eddie Van Halen’s historic and iconic Bumblebee guitar, EVH® offers the Wolfgang® Special Striped Black and Yellow guitar. Features include an arched top basswood body with a robust graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck, carved and rolled to Eddie’s exacting specifications. Experience ultra-high-speed playability from its 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with a hand-rubbed back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, as well as easy and convenient truss rod adjustment thanks to its heel-mounted spoke wheel. A pair of flagship custom designed EVH® Wolfgang Humbucking alnico 2 pickups are mounted directly to the body, providing dynamic yet articulate voicing, as well as near-endless sustain for powerful chords and melody lines. Also featured is a sturdy and dependable EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking trem and the Floyd Rose® locking nut work for endless sustain and precise tuning. Spotlight ready, this sweet-sounding Wolfgang Special also comes with chrome hardware, a three-position toggle switch, black speed knobs and EVH-branded tuners.