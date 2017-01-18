NAMM 2017: Crazy Tube Circuits' 5 new pedals

NAMM 2017: Athens-based pedal makers Crazy Tube Circuits has brought six all-new, hand-built stompboxes to Anaheim.

Ranging from the languid surf tones of White Whale, through spacey soundscaping with Echotopia, to Space Charged, the company's first ever tube overdrive distortion, there are lovingly crafted tone options galore. Read on for more info and demos....

Space Charged press release: Justifying our brand name we are proud to announce our 1st ever tube overdrive/distortion pedal, Space Charged.

Featuring a 12AY7 preamp tube, it's powered from a standard 9V DC power supply with an internal voltage multiplier to make the tube feel more comfortable!

You will experience warm, organic tube tone with excellent touch sensitivity from clean boost to authentic classic rock distortion.