NAMM 2017: Crazy Tube Circuits' 5 new pedals
Space Charged and more
NAMM 2017: Athens-based pedal makers Crazy Tube Circuits has brought six all-new, hand-built stompboxes to Anaheim.
Ranging from the languid surf tones of White Whale, through spacey soundscaping with Echotopia, to Space Charged, the company's first ever tube overdrive distortion, there are lovingly crafted tone options galore. Read on for more info and demos....
Space Charged press release: Justifying our brand name we are proud to announce our 1st ever tube overdrive/distortion pedal, Space Charged.
Featuring a 12AY7 preamp tube, it's powered from a standard 9V DC power supply with an internal voltage multiplier to make the tube feel more comfortable!
You will experience warm, organic tube tone with excellent touch sensitivity from clean boost to authentic classic rock distortion.
Deranged
Deranged press release: In search for the ultimate envelope filter we set out to mod a classic design of the past to match the needs of the modern player.
To make the pedal a little more exciting and “crazy” we added analog gated fuzz with switchable -1,+1,+2 octaves. You can use both effects simultaneously or independently via the 2 easily accessible footswitches.
A dry out level control makes the effect perfectly suitable for guitar, bass or keyboards.
Splash MK3 Stereo Plus
Splash MK3 Stereo Plus press release: A lot of our customers asked for a stereo version of our award winning reverb - and we listened! But we added many more features…
The MK3 Stereo Plus has the same studio quality reverb algorithms of the mono version - now expanded in stereo.Besides the separate mix and level controls for each channel you can now choose between two presets from excite, decay and mix with momentary or latching operation.
Add that to an expression pedal input to control decay/excite or even remotely bypass/engage the effect and switch between the two presets.
White Whale
White Whale press release: Why do you have to struggle for a digital emulation of two classic effects when you can have the real thing? That’s what we asked ourselves when capturing the concept of White Whale.
Featuring a real spring reverb tank along with controls for dwell, mix and tone providing the lushest spring reverb you’ll ever find in a pedal of its size combined with two selectable modes of analog tremolo. White Whale is all you’ll ever need to deliver old-school surf tones.
Echotopia
Echotopia press release: We are proud to announce Echotopia, a retro tape echo style delay with four heads, each with its own mix/feedback control for the ultimate control of rhythmic patterns.
The pedal features controls for delay time (40ms up to 1200ms), echo feedback, mood/tone of the repeats, rate and depth for sine wave modulation. A tap tempo/hold footswitch adds extra flexibility making the effect ideal for live situations
You can also set the pedal in mono or stereo ping-pong output operation (an internal switch sets which head goes left or right).