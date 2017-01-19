NAMM 2017: Charvel unveils new signature models, San Dimas and left-handers

NAMM 2017: Big F-backed Charvel has lifted the lid on some brow-raising Guthrie Govan and Joe Duplantier signature models, plus new San Dimas Style 2s, Limited Edition Super Stock and left-handed So-Cal and San Dimas guitars at this year's Winter NAMM.

The bright neon wave of recent years http://www.musicradar.com/news/guitars/namm-2016-charvel-unveils-new-pro-mod-and-custom-select-series-guitars-634199 appears to have crashed and more conservative tones and workhorse T-styles dominate the new additions to the range.

Chief among the eye-catching new instruments is a more affordable take on Gojira guitarist Joe Duplantier's Signature San Dimas Style 2, the Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH, which uses nato as opposed to mahogany for the body and neck and features Duncan Designed humbuckers. That comes with an MSRP of £480, representing a significantly lighter wallet-hit than it's posher sibling.

At the other end of the price scale come two new Guthrie Govan Signature HSH models. The two guitars share a spec that includes HSH pickup configurations, double octave fretboards, numbered controls and recessed, locking tremolos. One offers an ash body, the other is a combination of basswood and flame maple and both have an MSRP of £3,029.

Elsewhere in the range, you'll find a feast of humbucker-laden Style 2s, San Dimas and So-Cal left-handers and limited edition black and red finished Super Stock Dinky DK24. Browse the gallery for more information on this year's models.