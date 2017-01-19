NAMM 2017: Charvel unveils new signature models, San Dimas and left-handers
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Big F-backed Charvel has lifted the lid on some brow-raising Guthrie Govan and Joe Duplantier signature models, plus new San Dimas Style 2s, Limited Edition Super Stock and left-handed So-Cal and San Dimas guitars at this year's Winter NAMM.
The bright neon wave of recent years http://www.musicradar.com/news/guitars/namm-2016-charvel-unveils-new-pro-mod-and-custom-select-series-guitars-634199 appears to have crashed and more conservative tones and workhorse T-styles dominate the new additions to the range.
Chief among the eye-catching new instruments is a more affordable take on Gojira guitarist Joe Duplantier's Signature San Dimas Style 2, the Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH, which uses nato as opposed to mahogany for the body and neck and features Duncan Designed humbuckers. That comes with an MSRP of £480, representing a significantly lighter wallet-hit than it's posher sibling.
At the other end of the price scale come two new Guthrie Govan Signature HSH models. The two guitars share a spec that includes HSH pickup configurations, double octave fretboards, numbered controls and recessed, locking tremolos. One offers an ash body, the other is a combination of basswood and flame maple and both have an MSRP of £3,029.
Elsewhere in the range, you'll find a feast of humbucker-laden Style 2s, San Dimas and So-Cal left-handers and limited edition black and red finished Super Stock Dinky DK24. Browse the gallery for more information on this year's models.
Guthrie Govan Signature HSH Caramelized Ash
PRESS RELEASE: The Guthrie Govan Signature HSH Caramelized Ash features a caramelized ash body, while the Guthrie Govan Signature HSH Flame Maple offers a caramelized basswood body with a gorgeous flame maple top.
Both guitars feature a 25.5” scale length and a San Dimas® body with a specially contoured heel (sans neck plate) for easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard, as well as a graphite-reinforced bolt-on two-piece flame maple neck with a "caramelized" heat and drying treatment that makes it sound and feel much older, hand-rubbed urethane gel on the back of the neck and a convenient truss rod adjustment wheel at the body end. Most unusually for San Dimas models, these sig axes feature a 12"-16" compound-radius flame maple fingerboard that spans two octaves, with the same caramelized treatment as the neck, 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, special maple dot inlays with ebony borders and Luminlay side-dots that emit light for the darkest of stages.
Other premium features on both models include three specially wound Charvel custom MF pickups arranged in a versatile HSH configuration with five-way switching for the expansive tonal openness and dynamic sensitivity that Govan demands, a two-way mini toggle switch to engage single-coil simulation in bridge and neck humbucker positions, two Luminlay numbered dome control knobs (master volume, master tone), U.S.-made recessed Charvel locking tremolo bridge with Tremol-No™ unit and oversized brass block, bone nut and chrome hardware.
Guthrie Govan Signature HSH Flame Maple
Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH
PRESS RELEASE: Taking their name from the original Japanese pronunciation of Godzilla, French avant-metal quartet Gojira has cemented itself as one of paramount metal acts of the new-millennium. Led by singer, vocalist, and principal songwriter Joe Duplantier, the band has always dealt in extremes — uncovering light in darkness and finding beauty in heaviness while also searching to expand the sonic palette.
Charvel proudly honors Duplantier in 2017 with a new, distinctively elegant and ferocious signature model worthy of those musical pursuits. The Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH is designed with the latest in Charvel high performance, Duplantier's preferred style and specs, and monster tone equal to his band’s name from dual Duncan Designed™ HB humbucking pickups—all at a more affordable price tag.
The San Dimas Style 2 body is crafted out of nato wood with a specially contoured heel for easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard, while the bolt-on nato neck with graphite reinforcement has a smooth oiled back finish and convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust. Other premium features include a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, three-way toggle pickup switching, single knurled control knob (volume) in special placement slightly back from playing position, Charvel compound radius compensated bridge with anchored tailpiece, Charvel locking tuners and black hardware.
Available in Satin White with black body binding and a licensed Fender® Telecaster® headstock.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH FR
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR offers an alder body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple or dark rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets, either black dot inlays (maple) or white dot inlays (dark rosewood) and a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
This instrument is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
A Floyd Rose® double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut increase tuning stability and laser intonation.
Available in Metallic Black or Satin Red with black hardware or Satin Silver with chrome hardware.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH FR QM
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR QM offers an alder body with quilt maple top, two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple or dark rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets, either black dot inlays (maple) or white dot inlays (dark rosewood) and convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
This instrument is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
A Floyd Rose® double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut increase tuning stability and laser intonation.
Available in Transparent Black Burst, Transparent Blue Burst and Transparent Red Burst with black hardware.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH FR Ash
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR Ash offers an ash body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and white dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
This instrument is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
A Floyd Rose® double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut increase tuning stability and laser intonation.
Available in Natural Ash with black hardware.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH HT Ash
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH HT Ash offers an ash body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
It is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® ’59™ SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
Available in Natural Ash with black hardware, a Charvel® HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Charvel branded die-cast locking tuners, Charvel neckplate and licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH HT QM
PRESS RELEASE: The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH HT QM has an alder body with quilt maple top and a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Also offers a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
This guitar is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® ’59™ SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
Available in Chlorine Burst with black hardware, it includes a Charvel® HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Charvel branded die-cast locking tuners and licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2-7 HH HT Ash
PRESS RELEASE: This 7-string model features an ash body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Also has a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
It’s also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® Nazgûl humbucking bridge pickup and a Seymour Duncan Sentient humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
Also features a Charvel® HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge, providing endless sustain with laser intonation.
Available in Charcoal Gray with black hardware.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2-7 HH HT Okoume
PRESS RELEASE: This 7-string model features an okoume body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Engineered for delightful and highly-expressive playing, this guitar has a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
It’s also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan® Nazgûl humbucking bridge pickup and a Seymour Duncan Sentient humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.
Also features a Charvel® HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge, providing endless sustain with laser intonation.
Available in Natural Okoume with black hardware.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2 HH FR LH
PRESS RELEASE: A slick left-handed axe, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR LH has a body crafted out of alder, coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Engineered for delightful and highly-expressive playing, this guitar has a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
It also features a high-output Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® '59™ SH-1N humbucking neck pickup for killer tone, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while a recessed Floyd Rose® double-locking tremolo bridge and locking nut offers excellent tuning stability and pinpoint intonation.
Available in Black with black hardware and licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock.
Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR LH
PRESS RELEASE: Ready and waiting for the lefty guitarist, the Charvel® Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR LH is a slick performer with features and sound every guitarist will appreciate. Born from a love of high-speed playing and smooth style, this guitar is packed with the classic playability and innovative design elements that have made Charvel a legendary name in high performance axes.
Constructed with an alder body, this So-Cal Style 1 has a two-piece maple neck with a pair of graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
This left-handed guitar hosts a high-output Seymour Duncan® TB-6 Distortion humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan® SH-6N Distortion humbucking neck pickup. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the Floyd Rose® double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut provides rock-solid tuning stability and pinpoint intonation.
Available in a brooding Black gloss finish with black pickguard, four-bolt Charvel neckplate, Charvel-branded die-cast tuning machines and licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock.
Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HH FR LH
PRESS RELEASE: With scorching sound, stunning style and dazzling high-speed playing feel and performance, the San Dimas Style 1 HH FR LH was meant to be onstage.
Constructed with an alder body, this left-handed guitar has a rock-solid two-piece bolt-on maple neck with convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust along with a pair of graphite reinforcement rods to resist bending and warping under environmental stresses. Engineered for lightning-fast playing and unhindered position shifts, the San Dimas Style 1 HH FR LH features a speed neck profile and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with comfortable rolled edges, hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.
This axe also sports high-output Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 and Seymour Duncan® ‘59™ SH-1N humbucking pickups directly mounted to the body that crank out high octane rock ‘n’ roll tone with plenty of sweet overtones. The volume control conceals a push/pull coil split to have even more tonal variations on tap, while the Floyd Rose® double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut provides rock-solid tuning stability and pinpoint intonation.
Ready to spawn waves of sonic bliss, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR LH is available in a timeless Gloss Black finish with black hardware, Charvel neck plate, branded die-cast tuning machines and standard strap buttons to complete the package.
Limited Edition Charvel Super Stock DK24
PRESS RELEASE: A powerful tone machine built for the harder side of rock, the new Limited Edition Charvel Super Stock DK24 comes supercharged with premium features.
The Dinky™ body is constructed from alder with a one-piece bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint for rock-solid stability. The 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard has a hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and 24 jumbo frets for sublime and speedy playability, and a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.
Under the hood, the DK24 is ready to handle the fiercest of solos with an HSH configuration featuring a trio of DiMarzio® pickups (Super Distortion in the bridge, FS-1 DP110 in the middle and PAF Pro® in the neck) that deliver all-around smoother and fatter-sounding tone that slices through the mix.
Also features master volume and tone knobs, five-way blade switch and a recessed Floyd Rose® double-locking tremolo system.
The Super Stock DK24 exudes attitude with a brooding Satin Black finish, black hardware, Charvel neck plate, Charvel branded die-cast tuners and licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock.