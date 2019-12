NAMM 2016 VIDEO: When we heard about Virtual Jeff, a digital pitch controller that allows you to add a whammy bar to any acoustic or electric, we had questions.

After all, perfect tuning, simple installation and accurate pitch bends on any guitar was a compelling pitch. But what did the floor unit look like, how did it work, how was it attached to your guitar?

We tracked down Australian maker FOMOfx at NAMM 2016 to find out.