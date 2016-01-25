NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Eventide debuts SpaceTime, an Einstein-referencing Modulation/Delay/Reverb algorithm

NAMM 2016: Eventide has revealed SpaceTime, an impressive sounding new algorithm for its H9 FX stompbox.

The algorithm combines modulation, two delays and a reverb and, it says here, "pays homage to Einstein's Theory of Relativity". While we're not entirely sure about that, the clever stuff is actually in the implementation of the delay and reverb routing, allowing you to deploy them in series of parallel after modulation.

Happily, Eventide themselves have supplied a suitably spacey overview of the algorithm and its abilities. Enjoy.