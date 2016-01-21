NAMM 2016: Marshall teams up with Softube for CODE digital amp series

NAMM 2016: Although Marshall and Softube dipped its toes in the modelling waters back in 2010 with the JMD series, CODE signifies a serious step into a digital future, with the launch of an entirely new range of heads, combos and cabs.

Designed to offer "authentic modelling" of classic and contemporary Marshall tones via Marshall-Softube (MST) modelling, as well as "professional quality" effects, CODE offers 14 preamps, four power amps and eight speaker cabinets.

CODE's MST preamps include JTM45 2245, 1962 Bluesbreaker, 1959SLP Plexi, JCM800 2203, JCM2555 Silver Jubilee, JCM2000 DSL100, JVM410H and more, while power amp voicings on offer are EL34, 5881, EL84 & 6L6 - there's a selection of speaker cabs, too: 1960, 1960V, 1960AX, 1936V, 1912, 1974X and more.

Bluetooth is included across the range, allowing players to stream audio, as well as remotely control the amp and share presets with others users via the Marshall Gateway app - USB offers DAW integration and audio playback, too.

The CODE series starts at £169 for the CODE25 1x10 combo, progressing to £349 for the CODE100 2x12" combo - full prices are below:

CODE25 1 x 10" combo £169

CODE50 1 x 12" combo £229

CODE100 2x12" combo £349

CODE100H head £289

CODE412 4x12" speaker cabinet £199

CODE footcontroller £39

Full specifications