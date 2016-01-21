NAMM 2016: Fender's George Benson amp range expanded with Twin Reverb

NAMM 2016: Following the George Benson-endorsed GB Hot Rod Deluxe combo and GB Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure, the renowned jazz guitarist has now put his name to an all-new, all-tube twin reverb amp.

PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by one of the world's foremost jazz guitarists, George Benson, the all-tube GB Twin Reverb amp produces rich, punchy tone with smooth attack and singing sustain. Dignified looks and refined sound combine with lighter weight in this dream stage amp. Benson demands punch, power and tonality from his equipment, and this dual-channel combo delivers all three with soul to spare.

The GB Twin Reverb is an updated version of the venerable classic amplifier that has been tweaked to satisfy Benson's discerning ears. The first tube on the Normal channel has been swapped for a 12AY7 tube, providing an alternate low-gain voice that's ideal for smooth clean tone with complex midrange.

Pristine definition is the name of the game with this amp—a pair of neodymium 12" 8-ohm Jensen® Tornado 12 speakers reproduces his dynamic attack, with shimmering highs and plenty of bite when overdriven.

These speakers' reduced weight, plus the addition of a resonant solid pine cabinet, means that working guitarists can enjoy a total weight reduction of 13 pounds. A quartet of powerful 6L6 power tubes power this amp, providing 85 watts of power with plenty of headroom for clean jazz tones.

As refined as the music that inspired it, the GB Twin Reverb's elegant smoky gray vinyl covering, silver sparkle grille cloth and front panel GB badge combine to create a dignified amplifier that looks equally at home in the living room or under stage lights. Sharp style and warm, round tone mixed with a surplus of sonic power and easy portability—the GB Twin Reverb is a player's delight. Includes a protective cover.

SPECIFICATIONS

Series: Artist Signature Amplifier Type: Tube

Speaker: Two - 12" Jensen® Tornado

Inputs: Four - (1/4", Two Normal and Two Vibrato)

Channels: Two - (Normal and Vibrato) Wattage: 85 Watts at 4 ohms

Preamp Tubes: 3 x 12AX7, 1 x 12AY7, 2 x 12AT7 Power Tubes: 4 x 6L6

Cabinet Material: Lightweight Pine

Covering/Grille Cloth: Silver Textured Vinyl, Black and Silver Strand

Handle: Molded Plastic Strap with Nickel-Plated Caps

Black Plastic and Knurled Chrome, Vintage-Style Skirted Black

￼￼Knobs: Plastic Pilot Light Jewel: Red Jewel

Weight: 55 lbs.

GB RRP: £1389