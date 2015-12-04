NAMM 2016: Ernie Ball Music Man hopes to create Modern Classics with the revived StingRay Guitar and Cutlass

NAMM 2016: As well as the ergonomic new St Vincent signature model, Ernie Ball Music Man has quietly released info on a pair of new electrics for 2016: the Modern Classic StingRay Guitar and Cutlass.

Both guitars promise "a perfect culmination of old world aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability", which sounds pretty good to us.

The StingRay Guitar boasts an African mahogany body with a maple neck and 25.5" maple or rosewood fingerboard, coupled with a Music Man Modern vibrato, Schaller M6-IND locking tuners and two Music Man custom-wound humbuckers.

Meanwhile, the Cutlass serves up an alder body, maple neck with 25.5" rosewood or maple fingerboard, as well as a Music Man Modern vibrato, Schaller M6-IND locking tuners and a trio of Music Man mid-60s-style single coils.

Now, although these particular incarnations are new, both of these designs date back to the very early days of Ernie Ball: the StingRay Guitar from the mid-70s back when Leo Fender was still involved in the company, while, according to our archives, the Cutlass guitar never actually went into production, although a bass variant existed in the early 80s.

Expect more info on the Ernie Ball Modern Classic models at NAMM - we've heard rumours of availability soon after, but keep your eyes peeled to MusicRadar for updates as we have 'em…