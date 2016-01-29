NAMM 2016: Charvel unveils new Pro Mod and Custom Select Series guitars

NAMM 2016: Charvel has announced a range of new Pro Mod series guitars as well as unveiling three new Custom Select instruments, with high-end finishes.

The switching is the major feature on the Pro Mods, with a push/pull volume pot mod offering the ability to coil-split the bridge humbucker on each model. The Pro Mod San Dimas is available with or without a Floyd Rose vibrato.

Elsewhere the Custom Selects immediately catch the eye with their gorgeous finishes, particular on the DK HH FR Black Red Crackle.

We took a quick look at some of these in our NAMM 2016 Charvel Stand gallery, but here we have more information on each of the firm's new models.