NAMM 2016: Charvel unveils new Pro Mod and Custom Select Series guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Charvel has announced a range of new Pro Mod series guitars as well as unveiling three new Custom Select instruments, with high-end finishes.
The switching is the major feature on the Pro Mods, with a push/pull volume pot mod offering the ability to coil-split the bridge humbucker on each model. The Pro Mod San Dimas is available with or without a Floyd Rose vibrato.
Elsewhere the Custom Selects immediately catch the eye with their gorgeous finishes, particular on the DK HH FR Black Red Crackle.
We took a quick look at some of these in our NAMM 2016 Charvel Stand gallery, but here we have more information on each of the firm's new models.
Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 2H FR
PRESS RELEASE: The Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 2H FR is a slick performer with features and sound every guitarist will appreciate.
Born from a love of high-speed playing and smooth style, this fun-in-the-sun guitar is packed with the classic playability and innovative design elements that have made Charvel a legendary name in high performance axes.
Features include Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—a TB-6 Distortion™ bridge pickup and SH-6N Distortion neck pickup—with push/pull volume control to split the coils of the humbucking bridge pickup to add single-coil tone to a guitarist’s sonic toolbox, three-way blade switch to select between different pickup combinations (bridge only, both pickups, and neck only), two-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and speed neck profile, 12-16” compound radius maple fingerboard, Floyd Rose FRT-O2000 double-locking recessed tremolo and Charvel tuning machines.
Featuring a black pickguard, the So-CAL Style 1 2H FR is available in ‘80s-esque colors including Neon Pink, Rocket Red, Neon Yellow and Slime Green). Other classic shades include Snow White, Metallic Black and Specific Ocean.
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 2H FR
PRESS RELEASE: An ideal instrument for dazzling high speed playing, the Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 2H FR offers scorching tone, astonishing style and grin-inducing playing feel and performance.
Features include dual direct mount Seymour Duncan® JB™ (bridge) and Seymour Duncan ’59 (neck) with push/pull coil split, No-Load tone control, three-way blade switch, two-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard, Floyd Rose® FRT-O1000 double- locking recessed tremolo and Charvel tuning machines.
The San Dimas Style 1 2H FR is available in the same finishes as the So-Cal, in addition to trans finishes including Black Burst, Trans Red Burst, Tobacco Burst and Purple Burst.
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT
PRESS RELEASE: Combining versatile tone and eye-catching style with breakneck performance and ultra-slick playability, the tricked-out Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT was born to rock under the spotlights with head-banging, first-pumping Sunset Strip style.
Features include direct mount Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—a JB™ Bridge pickup and ’59 neck pickup—with push/pull coil split, No-Load tone control, two-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard in maple or rosewood, Charvel locking tuning machines and comfortable hardtail bridge.
The San Dimas hardtail guitars are available in Satin Cobalt Blue, Satin Orange Blaze, Snow White, Metallic Burst and Trans Blue Burst.
Custom Select San Dimas® DK HT Natural
Featuring basswood body with flame maple top, quartersawn maple neck, ebony fingerboard and EMG 81/85 pickups.
PRESS RELEASE: Tradition reborn. Custom Select Series instruments are Charvel's top-line best, recalling the time-honored traditions of the ’80s-era Charvel Custom Shop. Nowhere else will you find U.S.-built production-model shred machines of such stellar design, peerless performance and superior craftsmanship, brought to life by the best builders in the business.
They are created and customized to your own specific needs as vehicles of your self-expression, and no two models are ever alike. New options and finishes are always being added, and of all Charvel's most acclaimed instrument families, the Custom Select Series gives you the best of Charvel's best.
Custom Select SD HSS FR Transparent Purple
Featuring alder body with quilt maple top, quartersawn maple neck and direct mount DiMarzio DP100F humbucker (bridge) and DiMarzio DP117 HS3 single-coils (middle and neck) pickup combination.
Custom Select DK HH FR Black Red Crackle
Featuring basswood body with flame maple top, quartersawn maple neck, ebony fingerboard and EMG 81/85 pickups.
