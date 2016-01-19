NAMM 2016: Boss revives the VB-2 Vibrato and releases new compact effects pedals

NAMM 2016: 2015 was a big year for Boss – the SY-300 and DD-500 were standouts in the company's recent output – and this year's products carry a few surprises, too.

For guitarists scouring eBay in the hope of tracking down an original, the best news of all will be the resurgence of the VB-2 Vibrato under Boss's Waza Craft line.

The new VB-2W uses all-analogue circuitry to recreate the rare 80s original's much sought-after wobbles, as well as adding a new Custom sound mode and real-time control functions.

Custom mode offers more depth than the original, and adds a low-pass filter along with the pitch for stronger low-range pulse, while Boss has also integrated a jack for controlling effect depth using an optional expression pedal.

In Standard mode, the Graham Coxon-favoured VB-2 promises the same BBD-driven analogue sound as the original, with rate, depth and rise time control, as well as latching or non-latching functionality.

The VB-2W will be available in the UK from mid-Febraury at RRP £159.