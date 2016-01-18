NAMM 2016: Bass Preacher from EHX rumbles into earshot

NAMM 2016: New York pedallists Electro-Harmonix have announced the launch of a compact sustain/compressor designed with the extended dynamic range of modern bass guitars specifically in mind.

The Bass Preacher's input sensitivity ranges from -10 dBu to +2 dBu making it suitable for both passive and active basses of varying output levels. The sustain control tweaks the amount of compression applied and the pedal itself features an Attack toggle switch that changes the timing of the compression onset

In Fast mode the compression engages immediately and produces an intensely squashed sound while, as you'd expect, Slow mode engages more slowly, allowing more audible initial transients. The Medium mode is a compromise between the two attack envelopes.

The Bass Preacher produces a maximum gain reduction of -21 dB and its Volume control lets the user adjust the amount of makeup gain to cut, match or boost the outgoing signal in relation to the incoming one.

The pedal has already debuted with a US List Price of $105.50.