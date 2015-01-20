NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Schecter announces 2015 line-up
NAMM 2015: Schecter announces 2015 line-up
NAMM 2015: Schecter has released its full 2015 guitar line up, including three entirely new ranges, additions to current series', and new signature models for Synyster Gates and Keith Merrow!
Click through the gallery to find out more, or watch the video below for a look at the new range on the NAMM Show floor.
Banshee Elite-6
Banshee Elite
Expanding on the current Banshee line, the Banshee Elite series adds some classy new high-end features, including a thru-neck, Schecter USA Custom Shop Supercharger pickups, and brass-surrounded offset inlays. The Banshee Elite series is available as 6-, 7- and 8-string versions, with either a fixed bridge or Floyd Rose on the 6- or 7-string models. Each model comes finished in a Natural Gloss with a flame maple top, with Trans Black satin back. The Banshee Elite series is also available for left-handed players.
Banshee Elite-6 FR S
Banshee Elite
Expanding on the current Banshee line, the Banshee Elite series adds some classy new high-end features, including a thru-neck, Schecter USA Custom Shop Supercharger pickups, Sustaniac ('S' models) and brass-surrounded offset inlays. The Banshee Elite series is available as 6-, 7- and 8-string versions, with either a fixed bridge or Floyd Rose on the 6- or 7-string models. Each model comes finished in a Natural Gloss with a flame maple top, with Trans Black satin back. The Banshee Elite series is also available for left-handed players.
Banshee Elite-7
Banshee Elite
Expanding on the current Banshee line, the Banshee Elite series adds some classy new high-end features, including a thru-neck, Schecter USA Custom Shop Supercharger pickups, and brass-surrounded offset inlays. The Banshee Elite series is available as 6-, 7- and 8-string versions, with either a fixed bridge or Floyd Rose on the 6- or 7-string models. Each model comes finished in a Natural Gloss with a flame maple top, with Trans Black satin back. The Banshee Elite series is also available for left-handed players.
Banshee Elite-7 FR S
Banshee Elite
Expanding on the current Banshee line, the Banshee Elite series adds some classy new high-end features, including a thru-neck, Schecter USA Custom Shop Supercharger pickups, and brass-surrounded offset inlays. The Banshee Elite series is available as 6-, 7- and 8-string versions, with either a fixed bridge or Floyd Rose on the 6- or 7-string models. Each model comes finished in a Natural Gloss with a flame maple top, with Trans Black satin back. The Banshee Elite series is also available for left-handed players.
Banshee Elite-8
Banshee Elite
Expanding on the current Banshee line, the Banshee Elite series adds some classy new high-end features, including a thru-neck, Schecter USA Custom Shop Supercharger pickups, and brass-surrounded offset inlays. The Banshee Elite series is available as 6-, 7- and 8-string versions, with either a fixed bridge or Floyd Rose on the 6- or 7-string models. Each model comes finished in a Natural Gloss with a flame maple top, with Trans Black satin back. The Banshee Elite series is also available for left-handed players.
C-1 Platinum Satin Black
Platinum
New for 2015 is the Platinum line of mid-priced electrics. The series features three different body shapes – the C-1, Solo-II and brand new S-II – each available in either Satin Black or Satin Silver finishes. Other features include set necks, EMG 57/66 pickups and platinum silver binding.
C-1 Platinum Satin Silver
Platinum
New for 2015 is the Platinum line of mid-priced electrics. The series features three different body shapes – the C-1, Solo-II and brand new S-II – each available in either Satin Black or Satin Silver finishes. Other features include set necks, EMG 57/66 pickups and platinum silver binding.
Solo-II Platinum Satin Black
Platinum
New for 2015 is the Platinum line of mid-priced electrics. The series features three different body shapes – the C-1, Solo-II and brand new S-II – each available in either Satin Black or Satin Silver finishes. Other features include set necks, EMG 57/66 pickups and platinum silver binding.
Solo-II Platinum Satin Silver
Platinum
New for 2015 is the Platinum line of mid-priced electrics. The series features three different body shapes – the C-1, Solo-II and brand new S-II – each available in either Satin Black or Satin Silver finishes. Other features include set necks, EMG 57/66 pickups and platinum silver binding.
S-II Platinum Satin Black
Platinum
New for 2015 is the Platinum line of mid-priced electrics. The series features three different body shapes – the C-1, Solo-II and brand new S-II – each available in either Satin Black or Satin Silver finishes. Other features include set necks, EMG 57/66 pickups and platinum silver binding.
S-II Platinum Satin Silver
Platinum
New for 2015 is the Platinum line of mid-priced electrics. The series features three different body shapes – the C-1, Solo-II and brand new S-II – each available in either Satin Black or Satin Silver finishes. Other features include set necks, EMG 57/66 pickups and platinum silver binding.
S-1 See Thru Cherry
S1
Schecter's new vintage-inspired S-1 series sees a more classic look from the company, mixed with modern features including a thin C shape neck, Tusq nut, Grover tuners and Tone Pros bridge. The S1 comes loaded with Schecter Diamond Plus humbuckers (with coil-split), and the double-cut swamp ash body is available in Aged Natural Satin or See Thru Cherry finishes.
S-1 Aged Natural Satin
S1
Schecter's new vintage-inspired S-1 series sees a more classic look from the company, mixed with modern features including a thin C shape neck, Tusq nut, Grover tuners and Tone Pros bridge. The S1 comes loaded with Schecter Diamond Plus humbuckers (coil-splitable), and the double-cut swamp ash body is available in Aged Natural Satin or See Thru Cherry finishes.
Hellraiser C-1 P
Hellraiser Passive
The Hellraiser series has long been a staple of Schecter's upper-mid range, and now the guitars are available with the same specs, but with Schecter USA San Andreas passive pickups. The Passive series comes in a range of body shapes (C-1, Solo-II or C-7) with either Satin Black or Black Cherry finishes.
Hellraiser C1-P FR
Hellraiser Passive
The Hellraiser series has long been a staple of Schecter's upper-mid range, and now the guitars are available with the same specs, but with Schecter USA San Andreas passive pickups. The Passive series comes in a range of body shapes (C-1, Solo-II or C-7) with either Satin Black or Black Cherry finishes.
Hellraiser Solo-II P
Hellraiser Passive
The Hellraiser series has long been a staple of Schecter's upper-mid range, and now the guitars are available with the same specs, but with Schecter USA San Andreas passive pickups. The Passive series comes in a range of body shapes (C-1, Solo-II or C-7) with either Satin Black or Black Cherry finishes.
Hellraiser C-7 P
Hellraiser Passive
The Hellraiser series has long been a staple of Schecter's upper-mid range, and now the guitars are available with the same specs, but with Schecter USA San Andreas passive pickups. The Passive series comes in a range of body shapes (C-1, Solo-II or C-7) with either Satin Black or Black Cherry finishes.
Keith Merrow KM-7 Lambo Orange
Shredder Keith Merrow's KM-7 signature seven-string has been made available in the juicy Lambourghini Orange metallic finish. As well as a new paint job, Keith has opted for upgraded the binding to carbon fibre. Varrrooom!
Synyster Custom S White/Gold
Ok, so we've seen Syn get bling with his Custom S model before; this White/Gold model was limited edition in 2014. It looks like it's joining Schecter's full line up for the year, and comes loaded with Synyster's favoured Seymour Duncan Invader and Sustaniac pickups.