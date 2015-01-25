NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Fender unveils new acoustics, resonators and banjos in pictures and video

NAMM 2015: Acoustic guitar line-up announcements are usually a sea of wood tones and dreadnoughts, so it's nice to see Fender getting creative with some of its new additions this year.

From the sci-fi madness of the Vince Ray Outer Space Bucket, to the Roosevelt CE Resonator with it's flame maple top and the sleek Tim Armstrong Hellcat White Satin, 2015 is the year of bling.

Fender Acoustic 2015 range video tour

Check out the gallery for the full Fender acoustic line-up, beginning with the...

Kingman ASCE

PRESS RELEASE: Updated with even cooler looks and resonant tone, the Kingman ASCE delivers an elegantly gorgeous take on Fender’s classic sun-and sand SoCal dreadnought acoustic.

Premium features include a solid spruce top with forward-shifted scalloped “X” bracing, solid mahogany back and sides, a full-body Sunburst finish and a black Stratocaster® headstock.

The other great Kingman features are still there too, including a convenient cutaway, maple neck with comfortable “C” profile, classic “Viking”-style bridge, and onboard Fishman® electronics for superb amplified performance.