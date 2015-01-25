NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Fender unveils new acoustics, resonators and banjos in pictures and video
NAMM 2015: Acoustic guitar line-up announcements are usually a sea of wood tones and dreadnoughts, so it's nice to see Fender getting creative with some of its new additions this year.
From the sci-fi madness of the Vince Ray Outer Space Bucket, to the Roosevelt CE Resonator with it's flame maple top and the sleek Tim Armstrong Hellcat White Satin, 2015 is the year of bling.
Fender Acoustic 2015 range video tour
Check out the gallery for the full Fender acoustic line-up, beginning with the...
Kingman ASCE
PRESS RELEASE: Updated with even cooler looks and resonant tone, the Kingman ASCE delivers an elegantly gorgeous take on Fender’s classic sun-and sand SoCal dreadnought acoustic.
Premium features include a solid spruce top with forward-shifted scalloped “X” bracing, solid mahogany back and sides, a full-body Sunburst finish and a black Stratocaster® headstock.
The other great Kingman features are still there too, including a convenient cutaway, maple neck with comfortable “C” profile, classic “Viking”-style bridge, and onboard Fishman® electronics for superb amplified performance.
Tim Armstrong Hellcat White Satin
PRESS RELEASE: The limited edition Tim Armstrong Hellcat White Satin is an elegant take on the beat-up old ’60s Fender acoustic on which he’s written so many classic West Coast punk songs for famed West Coast punk institution Rancid.
Just like the cool Hellcat players have come to love for a while now, this concert-style guitar has all the elements of the original, but now in a stately White Satin finish.
Ideal for pop, rock, folk and more, it has a solid mahogany top for especially sweet sound, a satin-finish maple neck for smooth playability, onboard Fishman electronics for outstanding amplified performance, and more.
Vince Ray Outer Space Bucket
PRESS RELEASE: Fender and acclaimed hot rod artist Vince Ray are at it once again for one of their most deranged custom collaborations yet. From Ray’s mad genius comes the Vince Ray Outer Space Bucket acoustic, which once again puts the “dread” in “dreadnought” with fantastical ’50s-era horror comic imagery.
This time, it depicts two twisted themes—otherworldly “Guitar Monster from Outer Space” graphics on the front and Frankenstein-esque “Guitar Creature” graphics on the back.
It’s a terrific piece for any guitar arsenal and any Vince Ray collection, with other fine features including a convenient cutaway, resonant spruce top and mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing mahogany neck, onboard Fishman electronics for superb amplified performance, and more. Available March 16, 2015.
Roosevelt CE Resonator
PRESS RELEASE: For soulfully steely blues, look no further than the Roosevelt CE Resonator, a sweetly singing instrument inspired by the rich flashiness of the golden age of Hollywood.
The Roosevelt’s lush tone and smooth feel will take you back in time and spark your creativity, with features including a gorgeous flame maple top on a cutaway mahogany body, a special Moonlight Black Burst finish with a matching headstock, Eastern European hand-spun “Continental” cone, onboard electronics and more.
Premium Concert Tone 59 Banjo
PRESS RELEASE: The Concert Tone Banjo Series presents modern interpretations of the classic Fender Concert Tone banjos of the 1960s.
Just like the popular instruments of that decade, today’s Concert Tone banjos are finely crafted for rich sound, smooth playing feel and elegant looks.
The Premium Concert Tone 59 Banjo tops the line with stylish pro-level features including a beautiful five-piece walnut/maple neck, brass tone ring, American black burl walnut resonator with a high-gloss natural finish, multicolored wood marquetry on the neck and resonator, vintage-style “nouveau acrylic” white pearl and blue green abalone headstock inlay, and a special “Concert Tone” block inlay at the 18th fret.
Deluxe hard-shell case included. Available February 19, 2015.
Deluxe Concert Tone 58 Banjo
PRESS RELEASE: The Deluxe Concert Tone 58 Banjo is a finely crafted model for the serious banjo player, with fantastic sound, feel and looks.
Standout appointments include a striking flame maple resonator with a three-color Cherry Sunburst gloss finish and tortoiseshell binding, brass tone ring, satin-finish maple rim, three-piece maple/mahogany neck, vintage-style “nouveau acrylic” white pearl and blue green abalone headstock inlay, and a special “Concert Tone” block inlay at the 18th fret.
Deluxe hard-shell case included. Available February 19, 2015.
Standard Concert Tone 55 Banjo
PRESS RELEASE: With remarkable affordability, the Standard Concert Tone 55 Banjo offers many features found on more expensive banjos, such as a rolled brass tone ring, mahogany resonator with gloss sunburst finish and aged white binding with black trim, mahogany rim, Sunburst-finish mahogany neck, and “vintage nouveau” acrylic white pearl inlay work with a “Concert Tone” block inlay at the 18th fret.
Available February 19, 2015.
Concert Tone 54 Banjo
PRESS RELEASE: The Concert Tone 54 Banjo offers the most affordable sound and style in the series, with fine features including a rolled steel tone ring, gloss-finish mahogany resonator with aged white binding and black trim, mahogany rim, gloss-finish mahogany neck, and “vintage nouveau” acrylic white pearl inlay work with a “Concert Tone” block inlay at the 18th fret.
Available February 19, 2015
Concert Tone 300 Banjo Pack
PRESS RELEASE: Whether you’re new to the instrument or an experienced player, the affordable Concert Tone 300 Banjo Pack delivers everything you need, including a premium Concert Tone 300 five-string banjo, gig bag, tuner, strings, picks and instructional materials. Available February 19, 2015.
For more information, go to www.fender.com.