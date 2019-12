NAMM 2015: Four of the coolest new models launched by Fender at this year's Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim were undoubtedly the Mexican-made Road Worn '60s Jaguar and Jazzmaster and Classic Series '60s Lacquer Jag and Jazz models.

We managed to get our hands on all four nitrocellulose-finished instruments pre-show and give them a workout before getting on the plane. Check out the video and click here to read the official press info about the new Jaguar and Jazzmaster models.

