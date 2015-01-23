NAMM 2015: Laney unleashes Ironheart IRT-Pulse USB guitar preamp

NAMM 2015: The Ironheart series has gone from strength to strength, and Laney's new IRT-Pulse is the most affordable - and possibly the most useful - addition to the line yet, offering a USB interface that double as a preamp and re-amping device.

The IRT-Pulse packs two high-gain ECC83 valves to deliver the trademark Ironheart tone, while onboard cabinet emulation, plus USB and line/headphones outputs offer flexible connectivity.

In a recording scenario, you can use the IRT-Pulse as a preamp and interface, while it also delivers built-in 'leadless' re-amping via a simple push-button, making for quick and easy overdubs.

With a socket for an optional footswitch, Laney also reckon you can use the IRT-Pulse as a high-end boost pedal, or you can use it to go direct from your pedalboard to the PA, making it a handy back-up amp, too.

Gain and volume knobs provide the bulk of the control, as well as bright, hot, EQ curve and 4x12 emulation buttons, which promise tones spanning jazz to metal.

The Laney Ironheart IRT-Pulse will be available in February for £199. Check out the video above and the Laney website for more info.