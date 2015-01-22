NAMM 2015: Jackson releases upgraded Pro and X Series guitars
NAMM 2015: Jackson's Pro and X Series guitars combine striking aesthetics, outstanding tone and super-fast action, and at Winter NAMM the company is offering updates to a fleet of both lines. On the following pages, we present a host of the spruced-up models.
From press release: The Pro Series DK2Q Pro Series Dinky features an alder body with a striking 4A 1/8" quilt maple cap, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, White neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Transparent Red and Tobacco burst.
Pro Series DK2Q HT Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2Q HT Pro Series Dinky features an alder body with a striking 4A 1/8" quilt maple cap, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, white neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) and '59 (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Jackson HT6 string-thru-body hardtail, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Tobacco Burst.
Pro Series DK2QM Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2QM Pro Series Dinky features an alder body with a striking 4A 1/8" quilt maple cap, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset black dot inlays, Black neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Chlorine Burst and Natural Blonde.
Pro Series DK2QM HT Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2QM HT Pro Series Dinky features an alder body with a striking 4A 1/8" quilt maple cap, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset black dot inlays, White neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) and '59 (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Jackson HT6 string-thru-body hardtail, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Chlorine Burst.
Pro Series DK2RMG-M Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2RMG-M Pro Series Dinky features an alder body, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, reversed headstock, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset black dot inlays, Black neck and headstock binding (for Satin White) and White neck and headstock binding (for Metallic Black), thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount EMG 81 (bridge) and EMG 85 (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Satin White and Metallic Black.
Pro Series DK2 Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2 Pro Series Dinky features an alder body, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wraparound heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, White neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra(bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Satin Orange Blaze.
Pro Series DK2 HT Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2 HT Pro Series Dinky features an alder body, flat-sawn graphite reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wraparound heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, white neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) and '59 (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Jackson HT6 string-thru-body hardtail, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Metallic Black.
Pro Series DK2M Pro Series Dinky
The Pro Series DK2M Pro Series Dinky features an alder body, flat-sawn graphite reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wraparound heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset black dot inlays, white binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Matte Army Drab and Metallic Blue.
X Series SLATHX 3-7
The seven-string X Series SLATHX 3-7 features an arched Soloist™ Basswood body, a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement for superior stability, Direct Mounted Seymour Duncan - Sentient (neck) and Seymour Duncan - Nazgul (bridge) pickup set, a bound compound radius (12”-16”) dark rosewood fingerboard with Piranha Pearloid inlays, 24 jumbo frets, 26.5” scale and a stringthrough body hardtail bridge.
X Series SLATHX-M 3-7
The seven-string X Series SLATHX-M 3-7 features an arched Soloist Basswood body, a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement for superior stability, Direct Mounted Seymour Duncan - Sentient (neck) and Seymour Duncan - Nazgul (bridge) pickup set, a bound compound radius (12”-16”) maple fingerboard with black Piranha inlays, 24 jumbo frets, 26.5” scale and a string-through-body hardtail bridge.
X Series SLATHXSD 3-7
The seven-string X Series SLATHXSD 3-7 features an arched Soloist Basswood body with a quilt maple top veneer, a 12 through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement for superior stability, Direct Mounted Seymour Duncan - Blackouts (neck) and (bridge) pickup set, a bound compound-radius (12”-16”) dark rosewood fingerboard with Piranha Pearloid inlays, 24 jumbo frets, 26.5” scale and a string-through body hardtail bridge.
X Series SLATX-M 3-7
The seven-string X Series SLATX-M 3-7 features an arched Soloist Basswood body, a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement for superior stability, Direct Mounted Seymour Duncan - Sentient (neck) and Seymour Duncan - Nazgul (bridge) pickup set, a bound compound-radius (12”-16”) maple fingerboard with black Piranha inlays, 24 jumbo frets, 26.5” scale and a Floyd Rose Special bridge.
X Series SLATXSD 3-7
The seven-string X Series SLATXSD 3-7 features an arched Soloist Basswood body with a quilt maple top veneer, a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement for superior stability, Direct Mounted Seymour Duncan - Blackouts (neck) and (bridge) pickup set, a bound compound-radius (12”-16”) dark rosewood fingerboard with Piranha Pearloid inlays, 24 jumbo frets, 26.5” scale and a Floyd Rose Special bridge.
