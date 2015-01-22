NAMM 2015: Jackson releases upgraded Pro and X Series guitars

NAMM 2015: Jackson's Pro and X Series guitars combine striking aesthetics, outstanding tone and super-fast action, and at Winter NAMM the company is offering updates to a fleet of both lines. On the following pages, we present a host of the spruced-up models.

From press release: The Pro Series DK2Q Pro Series Dinky features an alder body with a striking 4A 1/8" quilt maple cap, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, rolled fingerboard edges, compound-radius (12"-16") ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, White neck and headstock binding, thumb-wheel truss rod butt adjust, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks. Available in Transparent Red and Tobacco burst.