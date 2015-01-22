NAMM 2015: Hughes & Kettner introduce the TriAmp Mark 3 guitar amp

NAMM 2015: It's not often you can throw around the ol' "20 years in the making" line, but in the case of Hughes & Kettner's new TriAmp Mark3, debuting at Winter NAMM, it's true. The new amp takes the best from its predecessors, the TriAmp MKII (from 2002) and the MKI (from 1995) and soups them up with a host of new features.

From press release: TriAmp Mark 3’s six channels take the player all the way from the twangy and sparkling clean tones of the 50s through to classic rock crunch and ‘brown’ sounds, modern-day high gain and more – and, with the Stomp Boost and the option to select any combination of the three sets of power tubes on any channel, players will have the freedom to sculpt and inspire the future of guitar tone too.

