NAMM 2015: Go multidimensional with MVP's new TimeLab delay pedal

NAMM 2015: The TimeLab delay pedal, being showcased at NAMM by Italian pedal house Mastro Valvola offers a mind-bending stew of four delay types, controlling the dry signal and filter with analog circuits, while digital algorithms work on the repeats.

For more info, check out the video above or read on.

TIMELAB PRESS RELEASE: TimeLab is the highly anticipated new product by Mastro Valvola Pedals, a real time lab to vent your own creativity and experiment various "dimensions" of delay.

A "user-friendly" versatile delay, suitable for immediate use which also allows fans of sound research and experimentation, to create unique atmospheres by interacting with the various controls.

TimeLab is a hybrid analog/digital delay. The dry signal and the filter applicable to repeats, are controlled by the analog part of the circuit, while the setting of repeats is performed through digital algorithms of our own creation, which reproduce four original delay sounds with exceptional sonorous quality.

Features: