NAMM 2015: Fender unveils five new Classic Series guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2015: Fender has announced the addition of five new models to its Mexican-made Classic Series, with the ’60s Jaguar Lacquer/Road Worn, the ’60s Jazzmaster Lacquer/Road Worn and the Special Edition ’60s Stratocaster Lacquer.
We loved the Fender Classic Series ’60s Stratocaster Lacquer (reviewed back in 2013), which combined the savings of a Mexican-made instrument with some of the high end finish and feel of the firm's American Standard range. It's great then to see Fender adding some more variety to the Strat and Tele-dominated series with these Jazzmasters and Jaguars.
Though technically these are five new models, both the Roadworns and Lacquers have almost entirely matching specs, with nitrocellulose lacquer finishes, American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster or Jaguar pickups and vintage-style 'floating' tremolo tailpieces.
The Roadworn models are distinguished by the distressed paintwork and hardware, Road Worn urethane neck finishes (as opposed to nitro gloss on the Lacquers) and the fact that they come with a Deluxe gig bag instead of a hardshell case.
The ’60s Stratocaster Lacquer is one of the range's most popular models (what's changed?) and the new Special Edition essentially offers a limited run of Daphne Blue and Surf Green finish options, with matching headstocks. Otherwise the spec matches the original.
Browse the gallery to view the press release and the full range of Classic Series additions. For more information, go to www.fender.com.
Fender Classic Series '60s Jaguar Lacquer
PRESS RELEASE: For guitarists who must have original-era Jaguar® sound, look and feel, the Classic Series ’60s Jaguar Lacquer epitomizes the instrument during its debut decade, when guitarists from coast to coast used it to ride waves of reverb-drenched surf and instrumental music.
With authentic features including a nitrocellulose lacquer finish in classic Fiesta Red and dual American Vintage Jaguar pickups, everything about it takes you back to a wildly creative time when rock music came into its own, from surf to psychedelia and more.
Fender Classic Series '60s Jazzmaster Lacquer
PRESS RELEASE: For guitarists who must have original-era Jazzmaster® sound, look and feel, the Classic Series ’60s Jazzmaster Lacquer epitomizes the instrument during the 1960s, when guitarists from coast to coast used it to ride waves of reverb-drenched surf and instrumental music.
With authentic features including a nitrocellulose lacquer finish in classic Surf Green and dual American Vintage Jazzmaster pickups, everything about it takes you back to a wildly creative time when rock music came into its own, from surf to psychedelia and more.
Fender Classic Series '60s Jaguar Road Worn
PRESS RELEASE: Those who prize older instruments with the battered look of years on the road and the scars of countless gigs can still have that authentically aged vibe without spending decades on the road themselves.
The irresistibly cool look of finish worn through to the wood, lightly rusted hardware, a bruised neck and yellowing plastic parts are yours right away with Road Worn instruments.
The Road Worn ’60s Jaguar and Road Worn ’60s Jazzmaster guitars sound, look and feel like they’ve been there and back, have a more than a few miles on them, and then some.
With authentic 1960s styling aged to impart a lifetime of wear and tear that has somehow made it get even better, they’re must-haves for the guitar player who appreciates broken-in look and vibe.
Fender Classic Series '60s Jazzmaster Road Worn
Fender Classic Series Special Edition '60s Stratocaster Lacquer
PRESS RELEASE: For guitarists who must have original-era Strat® sound, look and feel, the Classic Series ’60s Stratocaster® Lacquer epitomizes the instrument during its second decade, when musicians used it to conjure and create electrifying sounds never before imagined or experienced.
Everything about it takes you back to a wildly creative time when rock music came into its own—from surf to psychedelia and more—and players started to discover in earnest just what a phenomenal instrument the Stratocaster really was.
Now available in limited quantities in beautiful Daphne Blue or Surf Green, each with painted matching headstock.