NAMM 2015: Fender unveils five new Classic Series guitars

NAMM 2015: Fender has announced the addition of five new models to its Mexican-made Classic Series, with the ’60s Jaguar Lacquer/Road Worn, the ’60s Jazzmaster Lacquer/Road Worn and the Special Edition ’60s Stratocaster Lacquer.

We loved the Fender Classic Series ’60s Stratocaster Lacquer (reviewed back in 2013), which combined the savings of a Mexican-made instrument with some of the high end finish and feel of the firm's American Standard range. It's great then to see Fender adding some more variety to the Strat and Tele-dominated series with these Jazzmasters and Jaguars.

Though technically these are five new models, both the Roadworns and Lacquers have almost entirely matching specs, with nitrocellulose lacquer finishes, American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster or Jaguar pickups and vintage-style 'floating' tremolo tailpieces.

The Roadworn models are distinguished by the distressed paintwork and hardware, Road Worn urethane neck finishes (as opposed to nitro gloss on the Lacquers) and the fact that they come with a Deluxe gig bag instead of a hardshell case.

The ’60s Stratocaster Lacquer is one of the range's most popular models (what's changed?) and the new Special Edition essentially offers a limited run of Daphne Blue and Surf Green finish options, with matching headstocks. Otherwise the spec matches the original.

For more information, go to www.fender.com.