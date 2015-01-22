NAMM 2015: Fender showcases Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocasters

Image 1 of 4 Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Rose Tattoo Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Rose Tattoo Image 2 of 4 Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Tree Of Life Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Tree Of Life Image 3 of 4 Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Dragon Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Dragon Image 4 of 4 Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Sacred Heart Fender Special Edition David Lozeau Art Stratocaster Sacred Heart

NAMM 2015: Also new for this year's NAMM, Fender has collaborated with artist David Lozeau for four unique Stratocaster paint jobs.

Dubbed the Fender Special Edition Standard Stratocaster David Lozeau, which is quite the mouthful. There are four new designs available - Sacred Heart, Tree Of Life, Dragon and Rose Tattoo - all of which are applied to a Fender Standard Strat with a rosewood fingerboard.

Browse the gallery above to view all of the new options and read Fender's full press release below.

FENDER SPECIAL EDITION DAVID LOZEAU ART STRATOCASTER PRESS RELEASE



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (January 22, 2015) - Fender is proud to announce the release of many new limited edition instruments for the 2015 NAMM Show.

People have taken to their guitars with brush, pigment and boundless creativity for ages, treating them not only as sonic canvases, but literal ones too. Take noted artist and illustrator David Lozeau, who has adorned a series of special Fender instruments with his acclaimed and colorfully twisted vision.

Lozeau has a quirky, character-driven painting style that wraps Day of the Dead iconography in a modern lowbrow aesthetic, blending fine art technique with illustrative humor to reveal his distinctive and funny perspective on life, death and all the interesting stuff in between.

The result is the Special Edition Standard Stratocaster® David Lozeau, which takes the versatile Standard Stratocaster and wraps it in Lozeau's imaginative imagery.

This wonderfully colorful Strat has all the fine Standard features players everywhere love, and it comes in four dazzling Lozeau graphic finishes—the red "Sacred Heart" model, the orange "Tree of Life" model, the yellow "Rose Tattoo" model and the blue "Dragon" model.

Let the art of Fender and the art of David Lozeau inspire your art. Available March 24, 2015.