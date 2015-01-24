NAMM 2015: Fender main stand - in pictures
Fender's behemoth of a booth, photographically filleted
NAMM 2015: When Fender decamps to NAMM it doesn't do low-key or go for small showfloor footprint.
Instead in the music gear equivalent of shock and awe it unleashes what feels like thousands of new and existing models in a cunningly designed and lit booth behemoth. And that's just the way we like it.
You'll find more considered coverage of all the following guitars - which, excluding the '10 for 15's, we deem to be the most interesting non-Custom Shop models and finishes - elsewhere on MusicRadar.com either now, or in the near future. But for now, why not treat yourself to some early wishful thinking?
American Standard Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker
Dave Murray signature Stratocaster
Dee Dee Ramone Signature Precision Bass
Dave Geddy Lee Signature Jazz Bass
Limited Edition Sandblasted Jazz Bass
Limited Edition Sandblasted Telecaster
Sergio Vallin Signature Electric Guitar
Squier Classic Vibe '50s Precision Bass
Squier Classic Vibe '70s Precision Bass
Squier Classic Vibe Jazz Bass
Inca silver
Squier Deluxe Dimension Bass V
Maple fingerboard, crimson red transparent
Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster
Antigua
Steve Harris Signature Precision Bass
One for the Hammers