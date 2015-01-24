NAMM 2015: Fender main stand - in pictures

NAMM 2015: When Fender decamps to NAMM it doesn't do low-key or go for small showfloor footprint.

Instead in the music gear equivalent of shock and awe it unleashes what feels like thousands of new and existing models in a cunningly designed and lit booth behemoth. And that's just the way we like it.

You'll find more considered coverage of all the following guitars - which, excluding the '10 for 15's, we deem to be the most interesting non-Custom Shop models and finishes - elsewhere on MusicRadar.com either now, or in the near future. But for now, why not treat yourself to some early wishful thinking?