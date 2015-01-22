NAMM 2015: Fender Custom Shop's wildest guitars in pictures

NAMM 2015: MusicRadar was on hand to capture this year's selection of Fender's finest Custom Shop guitars, including jaw-dropping zombie paintjobs, rare tone woods and diamond-studded stunners.

A regular highpoint at every NAMM Show, the Fender Custom Shop reception, offers selected guests a sneak peek at some of the finest builds from the Fender, Gretsch and Jackson Custom Shops before the show gets fully underway. These are very, very limited models - some of them won't even make it to the show floor.

Read more: Oliver Lang Rumo 4

We headed along to bring you an early report from the show floor, so browse the gallery to see what happens when the Custom Shop's Master Builders are let off the leash...