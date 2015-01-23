NAMM 2015: ESP's monster guitar stand in pictures and video
ESP Gus G Eclipse Black Satin
NAMM 2015: With the Winter NAMM show well under way, we stopped by the ESP stand to check out some of the firm's most awe-inspiring custom builds, latest signature models and drool-inducing finish options.
Browse the gallery (or watch the video below) to see some of the ESP builders' outlandish custom creations, including gold leaf, tiger eye maple and crushed shell finishes.
ESP Gus G NT-III Black Satin
LTD GUS-200 EC Black Satin
LTD GUS-200 Black Satin
LTD KH-202 Black
LTD SC-208 Black
LTD SC-207 Black
LTD WA-200 Warbird Distressed
LTD WA-200 White Camo
ESP Gary Holt Eclipse FR Liquid Metal Lava
LTD GH-200 Black
LTD GC-P4 Black
LTD MH-1001 See Thru Black Metalworks
LTD EC-1001 FR See Thru Black Metalworks
LTD MH-1001 NT See Thru Black Metalworks
LTD V-407 Baritone Black
LTD EC-407 Baritone FM See Thru Black Sunburst
LTD MH-417 Baritone FM See Thru Black Sunburst
LTD MH-401 Baritone FM See Thru Black Sunburst
ESP E-II ST-2 QM Rosewood Emerald Green
ESP E-II ST-2 QM Maple Tiger Eye
ESP E-II ST-2 QM Maple Thru Black
LTD Arrow-401 Black
LTD EC-401 VF Black DiMarzio
LTD FRX-401 Black
LTD FRX-407 Black
ESP Eclipse 40th Anniversary Edition See Thru Black Sunburst
LTD H-7 2015 40th Anniversary Edition See Thru Black Satin
LTD EC-2015 40th Anniversary Edition See Thru Black Satin
LTD MH-2015 40th Anniversary Edition See Thru Black Satin
LTD H-1001 FR Snow White
LTD M-50 FR Black
LTD M-200 Black Desert Camo
LTD M-1000 Special Edition Vintage Natural Satin
ESP Custom Shop #2 Rinne
ESP Custom Shop #4 Kizoku
ESP Custom Shop #6 Snakey
ESP Custom Shop #7 Archangel
ESP Custom Shop #8 Metal Angel
ESP Custom Shop #9 Vampire Angel
40th Anniversary Exhibition Limited 2015 models
ESP Eclipse 40th Anniversary Edition Tiger Eye (top)
ESP Eclipse 40th Anniversary Edition See Thru Black Sunburst (bottom)
MSRP $10,499