NAMM 2015: Electro-Harmonix reveals Deluxe Electric Mistress XO flanger pedal

NAMM 2015: One of the few EHX pedals yet to receive a faithful modernisation, the Electric Mistress has finally received an XO incarnation, with the analogue Deluxe Electric Mistress XO.

Packing the same colour, range and rate controls, plus filter matrix switch, the DEM XO promises to deliver all the syrupy flange, chorus and filter chimes that made its 1976 predecessor such a widely used unit in studios around the world.

Elsewhere, the unit packs outputs for flanged out and dry out, plus true bypass switching and nine-volt battery or power supply operation using the included nine-volt power supply.

The Deluxe Electric Mistress XO will be available in the spring for a USA list price of $204 (£135). Check out the official EHX site for more info.