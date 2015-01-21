NAMM 2015: DigiTech reveals Trio Band Creator pedal

NAMM 2015: With the Trio, DigiTech has served up one of the biggest surprises of the NAMM show so far: the company's new pedal listens to your guitar playing and generates bass and drum parts to match.

The stompbox comes packed with seven music genres - blues, pop, alternative rock, rock, country, R&B and jazz - as well as up to 12 song styles for each genre, and 3/4 and 4/4 time signatures.

You can teach the Trio three different song parts, which can be recalled as the song plays back, while an optional DigiTech FS3X Footswitch allows hands-free selection of parts and styles.

It sounds impossible, but all that's needed is to press the footswitch to teach the Trio your chords and rhythm, then press it again to start playing.

In terms of controls, the Trio offers genre, style, tempo, bass and drums knobs, plus amplifier, mixer and headphone outputs, while built-in guitar effects relative to music genre are also available.

The Trio will be available in the UK from March with an RRP TBC. For more info on the Trio, check out the teaser video above, and visit the DigiTech site.