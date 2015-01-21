NAMM 2015: 7 new Source Audio stompboxes

NAMM 2015: If you've been paying attention to Massachusetts effects firm Source Audio's company blog, you'll have clocked early details of seven new stompboxes set to emerge over the next year. If you haven't, we've gathered all of the information on the new Gemini Chorus, Reflex, Kingmaker, Lunar, Solemater, Vertigo and Nemesis pedals right here.

We recently posted about the firm's forthcoming Neuro MIDI switching system and much of the new gear appears to be compatible with the new technology, even incorporating internal preset and parameter adjustment via a Neuro app.

It's still early days for some of this gear - indeed, all of this information comes from the firm's recent 'sneak peek' blogs - but browse the gallery and watch the videos to check out the full range. First up, it's the Gemini Chorus...

Source Audio Gemini Chorus

PRESS RELEASE: This is MAJOR - the new Source Audio One Series pedals. Out of the box, these sleek new pedals are super intuitive with an easy to use front control panel, but just hook them into the NEURO Effects Editor for Mac/Window or the NEURO App for iOS and Android and access an extensive world of additional adjustable parameters.

Program your own distinct tone and save it to your One Series pedal - AWESOME. And of course, they sound amazing - that's the way we do it.

Check out this amazing blue beauty, oooh that's pretty - The Gemini Chorus. It's got three amazing chorus effects - Classic (single voice), Dual, and Quad. This creamy stereo chorus is an absolute wonder with its incredible warmth and depth. Here is a quick look at this sweet new box, please feel free to bask in its glory.