NAMM 2015: 7 new Source Audio stompboxes
Introduction
NAMM 2015: If you've been paying attention to Massachusetts effects firm Source Audio's company blog, you'll have clocked early details of seven new stompboxes set to emerge over the next year. If you haven't, we've gathered all of the information on the new Gemini Chorus, Reflex, Kingmaker, Lunar, Solemater, Vertigo and Nemesis pedals right here.
We recently posted about the firm's forthcoming Neuro MIDI switching system and much of the new gear appears to be compatible with the new technology, even incorporating internal preset and parameter adjustment via a Neuro app.
It's still early days for some of this gear - indeed, all of this information comes from the firm's recent 'sneak peek' blogs - but browse the gallery and watch the videos to check out the full range. First up, it's the Gemini Chorus...
Source Audio Gemini Chorus
PRESS RELEASE: This is MAJOR - the new Source Audio One Series pedals. Out of the box, these sleek new pedals are super intuitive with an easy to use front control panel, but just hook them into the NEURO Effects Editor for Mac/Window or the NEURO App for iOS and Android and access an extensive world of additional adjustable parameters.
Program your own distinct tone and save it to your One Series pedal - AWESOME. And of course, they sound amazing - that's the way we do it.
Check out this amazing blue beauty, oooh that's pretty - The Gemini Chorus. It's got three amazing chorus effects - Classic (single voice), Dual, and Quad. This creamy stereo chorus is an absolute wonder with its incredible warmth and depth. Here is a quick look at this sweet new box, please feel free to bask in its glory.
Source Audio Reflex Universal Expression Controller
PRESS RELEASE: Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the The Reflex Universal Expression Controller. The Reflex is a massively versatile and programmable expression pedal that allows its user to simultaneously send up to three standard expression or CV signals, MIDI continuous controller messages, as well as six LFO wave shapes.
With the control panel you can program which outputs are active, the depth and direction of the expression signal, and the curve of the tapers. You can also assign one of its six LFO wave shapes with expression control over the LFO speed. Plus, the Reflex can save up to 128 pedal configurations, recallable via the onboard controls or external MIDI program change messages. Now that is power.
The Reflex has three standard ¼” expression jacks with a separate set of DIP switches for each. This allows the user to select individual plug configurations or CV (Control Voltage) output mode to accommodate any brand of effects pedal. Reflex also includes a 5-pin MIDI output for sending MIDI CC messages and a USB port so the pedal can be used as a class compliant USB-MIDI device with any digital audio software.
Source Audio Kingmaker Fuzz
PRESS RELEASE: Trust me, this thing is ferocious. The Kingmaker Fuzz is a seriously nasty installment to our amazing One Series family of pedals.
Out of the box this pedal has three styles of Fuzz: a hyper saturated, hyper fuzzed, violin like tone reminiscent of the Big Muff, an extremely input sensitive fuzz in the tradition of the Fuzz Face that cleans up nicely with a low input signal but explodes with a twist of your guitar volume, and an other worldly Octave Fuzz in the style of an Octavia.
Like all the One Series pedals, The Kingmaker has a simple control panel with Drive, Level, Bass and Treble knobs. Use it as is, or hook it in to your Mac or Windows PC with the built in USB or connect to any iOS or Android mobile device and enter a tweaker’s paradise.
The Kingmaker’s free Neuro Effects Editor Software lets you dive in to an additional 8 flavors of overdrive, fuzz and distortion with massive equalization control. Connect the Kingmaker to the Source Audio Hub and save a whopping 128 presets, recallable via MIDI program change messages.
Let's take a quick look at the Kingmaker!
Source Audio Lunar Phaser
PRESS RELEASE: Next in line in our Series of Sneaks is the pulsing and undulating Lunar Phaser. This incredibly warm and creamy effect has three gorgeous styles of stereo phase: VIBE (a nice three dimensional thumper based on the classic Uni-Vibe), CLASSIC (a rich but sweetly resonant 4-stage phaser), and MULTI (a highly animated 8-stage phaser that oozes with swirling majesty).
The Lunar’s four-knob control panel includes DEPTH, SPEED, RESONANCE, and SHAPE. The SHAPE control gradually morphs from a nice, smooth sine wave LFO to a super choppy square wave LFO. The simple control panel will give you all the classic phaser sounds need, but like all the One Series pedals; the Lunar comes with the free Neuro Effects Editor software.
Hook the pedal into your Mac or Windows PC and dive into an intense level of tweakability with additional adjustable parameters like MIX, embeddable TREMOLO, additional LFO wave shapes as well as a forward and reverse envelope follower.
Check out our quick Sneak Peek demo of the Lunar Phaser. Make sure you pay attention when we pull out our iPhone and start tweaking hidden parameters with the Neuro App for iOS or Android.
Source Audio SoleMate MIDI Foot Controller
PRESS RELEASE: Enter... The SoleMate MIDI Foot Controller! The SoleMate is equally at home in a hardware MIDI rig, a computer-based project studio, or at the heart of a Neuro Effects System enabled by the Neuro Hub.
Don't let its sleek, compact hardware design and simple user interface fool you; this thing is flexible enough to work with just about any piece of MIDI gear, and its USB port makes it compatible with your favorite recording software and virtual instruments.
When connected to the Hub, the SoleMate can recall scenes, control effects using a connected expression pedal, and even display custom names for each of your scenes on its LCD screen.
It has advanced features like tap tempo, MIDI clock, active/search modes, custom sequences (set lists), and more! Look for the SoleMate at NAMM 2015, where it will be the center piece of every pedal board at the Source Audio booth #5498.
Check out the Solemate demo video.
Source Audio Vertigo Tremolo
PRESS RELEASE: This is the Vertigo Tremolo, another member of the Source Audio One Series of effects pedals. This is our first dedicated tremolo pedal and we are chomping at the bit to get this beauty out into the world.
The control panel is simple (Depth, Speed, LFO Wave Shape, and Output), but the range of sounds that can be conjured with its four knob's is outstanding.
The Vertigo has three types of tremolo: standard amplitude modulation, Harmonic Tremolo, which bounces between a high and low frequency bump for an effect that falls somewhere between a tremolo and a phaser, and finally Bias Tremolo, which gives you a dirtier, swampy effect.
Things really get interesting with the Shape knob, this magic controller allows you to morph the tremolo LFO from a Fender Opto Trem, Sine Wave, Square Wave, and Reverse Saw Tooth.
Of course, like all the One Series pedals, the Vertigo comes with the free Neuro Effects Editor Software that allows users to access a extended menu of additional parameters. You'll want to jump in there and really fine tune the sound to perfectly fit your taste. Save your presets and upload them anytime, anywhere with the Neuro App for iOS and Android.
The Vertigo's Effects Editor has a nice collection of additional controls including advanced equalization, modulating filter and delay effects (a.k.a "flanger") whose modulation speed can be synced to the tremolo rate.
Check out our Sneak Peek demo of the Vertigo and make sure you stick around to hear one of our exclusive presets (dialed in by Bob Chidlaw, the pedal's creator) it's a cool combination of tremolo, filter square wave modulation, and flanger. Dig...
Source Audio Nemesis Delay
PRESS RELEASE: Here it is, the much anticipated Source Audio Nemesis Delay. Months and months of intense research and sweat went into creating the most powerful and thoroughly satisfying delay pedal possible.
It's got everything that you've come to expect from Source Audio pedals - amazing control and flexibility with a treasure trove of dead-on classic delay tones combined with a ton of daring, never before heard effects. All of them with our signature pristine sound quality.
The Nemesis packs 12 superb delays including sparkling Digital delay, warm and vibrant Analog delay, amazingly realistic Tape effects, as well as wildly animated reverse, octave, and modulating delay effects. The pedal has 4 user presets, stereo ins and outs, Tap Tempo, 5-pin MIDI in, MIDI thru, and expression control.
Onboard controls include Time, Feedback, Mix, Modulation Depth, Modulation Rate, and Effect Intensity. And like all the Source Audio One Series pedals, the Nemesis integrates seamlessly with the MIDI controlled Neuro Effects System.
The Nemesis also has a USB port to access its free Neuro Effects Editor software for Mac and Windows, offering an entirely new set of adjustable parameters and allows users to edit, save, and share presets with others in the Nemesis/Neuro community. The pedal is also compatible with the Neuro App for iOS and Android that allows users to easily edit, download, and share presets anytime, anywhere.
This amazing new delay pedal will be available in March of 2015, but we put together a quick demo video to give you a small taste of the many possiblities this monstrous delay offers. Enjoy...