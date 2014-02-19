NAMM 2014: Wire Instruments, Travis Bean and Electrical Guitar Company stand in pictures

One of the most interesting stands we encountered at this year's NAMM show featured three guitar brands; including the return of the iconic Travis Bean and the launch of a new name.

Travis Bean is back in all its metallic glory, alongside Electrical Guitar Company, but the man we were there to meet was Earnie Bailey and his new brand Wire Instruments.

Earnie was Kurt Cobain's tech through much of Nirvana's career, before going on to work with the Foo Fighters, and he has 30 years of experience repairing, modding and building guitars for well known bands. The culmination of all that is Wire Instruments, designs that showcase a mix of Earnie's love of both the classic and leftfield elements of guitar.

Here's a look at models from all three brands.