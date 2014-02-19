NAMM 2014: Wire Instruments, Travis Bean and Electrical Guitar Company stand in pictures
One of the most interesting stands we encountered at this year's NAMM show featured three guitar brands; including the return of the iconic Travis Bean and the launch of a new name.
Travis Bean is back in all its metallic glory, alongside Electrical Guitar Company, but the man we were there to meet was Earnie Bailey and his new brand Wire Instruments.
Earnie was Kurt Cobain's tech through much of Nirvana's career, before going on to work with the Foo Fighters, and he has 30 years of experience repairing, modding and building guitars for well known bands. The culmination of all that is Wire Instruments, designs that showcase a mix of Earnie's love of both the classic and leftfield elements of guitar.
Here's a look at models from all three brands.
This DC9 in sonic blue Alder body, maple neck with pau ferro fretboard, Electrical Guitar Company pickups and TonePros wraparound bridge.
This DC9 in bronze features swamp ash body, pau ferro fretboard, Fender Custom Shop pickups and Hipshot bridge.
Swamp ash body, 34-inch scale
Bass and guitar models
The Foo's Pat Smear has been spotted playing a Sleepwalker onstage, and this strikingly original model has flamed koa wings, maple body, ebony board, Lace Alumitone pickups, Hipshit Baby Grand bridge.
Alder body, maple neck with pau ferro 'board, Bigsby B5 and Railhammer pickups.
This Supercollider boasts a stunning Korina body, maple neck, pau ferro fretboard, Fralin Plus P-92 pickups, Gotoh bridge and tailpiece with Sperzel locking tuners.
The Supercollider features a five-bolt neck join
This one was getting plenty of attention at the show.
Signature model for the Melvins man.
Signature model for The Jesus Lizard guitarist.
Headstocks can be a beautiful thing.
One of Travis Bean's new models on show, the 1000S in red.
Semi-hollow body, African mahogany.
Another semi hollow stunner, this time in African mahogany.
Flamed maple, ebony fretboard.