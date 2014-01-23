NAMM 2014: Pigtronix debuts Rototron pedal

NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2014 (Anaheim, CA) - Pigtronix has unveiled the Rototron, an all-new rotary speaker simulator effect that achieves unsurpassed 3D realism in a compact, easy-to-use pedal.

Designed by effects gurus Howard Davis and David Koltai, the Pigtronix Rototron accurately recreates the complex acoustic phenomenon of the legendary dual-rotor 122 and 147 Leslie cabinets as used by Peter Frampton, Danny Gatton, the Beatles and many others.

Independent Slow and Fast speed controls with adjustable ramp time allow musicians to enjoy the mesmerizing sound of speeding up and slowing down an actual rotary cabinet. A remotely switchable Brake function completes the authentic experience, while independent expression pedal jacks for the low and high rotors enable some entirely new variations on psychedelic bliss---without the back-breaking hassle.

"The obscure, German-made Dynacord CLS-222 rack unit, most famously used by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour on the Division Bell tour, has been the closest anyone ever came to sounding like the real thing... until now," says sound designer and company president, David Koltai.

The Rototron utilizes a Quadrature LFO to drive simultaneous frequency modulation, phase shifting, tremolo, bucket brigade-based chorusing. These voices have been meticulously combined using a Linkwitz-Riley crossover design to generate a three-dimensional acoustic hologram. The analog circuitry used within the Rototron sounds warmer, fatter and feels far more realistic than the digital rotary effects currently available from other companies. Line-level headroom and full-stereo i/o complete this utterly hypnotic rotary simulator from Pigtronix.

The Rototron has a MAP price of $275 and will be available for purchase from Pigtronix retailers around the world beginning in April of 2014.