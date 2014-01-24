NAMM 2014: Ibanez stand in pictures

That's the MTM20WH Mick Thompson Signature up there. Be afraid.

NAMM 2014: Couldn't make it to Anaheim? Don't panic! MusicRadar is here to bring the NAMM Show to you, and we've stopped by the mightily impressive Ibanez stand to bring you a taste of the guitars that the company has brought to the show.

Our pick of the bunch is probably the mighty M8M eight-string Meshuggah signature, a beast of a guitar if ever there was one.

But don't take our word for it - click through the gallery to see Ibanez's GAS-inducing NAMM stand in all its glory, and make your own mind up.

MTM20WH specs:

$933.32

White

Mick Thompson Signature

Factory tuning: 1C#, 2G#, 3E, 4B, 5F#, 6B