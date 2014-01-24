NAMM 2014: Ibanez stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Couldn't make it to Anaheim? Don't panic! MusicRadar is here to bring the NAMM Show to you, and we've stopped by the mightily impressive Ibanez stand to bring you a taste of the guitars that the company has brought to the show.
Our pick of the bunch is probably the mighty M8M eight-string Meshuggah signature, a beast of a guitar if ever there was one.
But don't take our word for it - click through the gallery to see Ibanez's GAS-inducing NAMM stand in all its glory, and make your own mind up.
For more information visit the official Ibanez website.
MTM20WH specs:
$933.32
White
Mick Thompson Signature
Factory tuning: 1C#, 2G#, 3E, 4B, 5F#, 6B
M8M
$7999.99
Meshuggah Signature
Hard shell case included
Factory tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#. 7A#, 8F
M80MWK
$1999.99
Weathered Black
Meshuggah Signature
Factory tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#. 7A#, 8F
RGM55CA
$826.65
Candy Apple
RGM55SLB
$8267.65
Starlight Blue
GRGM21MMPL
$214.27
Metallic Purple
S771PBNTF
$933.32
Natural Flat
S671QMTGB
$666.65
Transparent grey burst
RG450DXSLB
$551.10
Starlight Blue
RG450MVVM
$551.10
Violent Violet Metallic
RG550XHBSP
$826.65
Blue sparkle
Neck pickup simulator equipped
JCRG614BOP
$5733.32
Black Opal
2014 Limited Edition
JCS614SPF
$5333.32
Spessartine Garnet Flat
2014 Limited Edition
JBM100
$3333.32
Jake Bowen Signature
Factory tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6C
KIKO100TRR
$3999.99
Transparent Ruby Red
Kiko Loureiro Signature
FRM250MF
$1599.99
Paul Gilbert 25th Anniversary
Limited Signature
APEX200
$3466.65
Korn 20th Anniversary Munky Signature
Factory tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6D, 7A
Apex20
$1199.99
Korn 20th Anniversary Munky Signature
Factory tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6D, 7A
KOMRAD20
£1199.99
Korn 20th Anniversary Head Signature
Factory tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6D, 7A
RG655GK
$1599.99
Galaxy Black
S5570TKS
$2133.32
Transparent black sunburst
FR6UCBKF
$2666.65
Black Flat
Factory tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6D
RGD7UCISH
$2799.99
Invisible Shadow
Hard shell case included
Factory tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6D, 7A
RG852WH
$1733.32
White
Hard shell case included
Factory tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#, 7A#, 8F
RG8FMTGB
$826.65
Transparent Gray Burst
S7521QMTRB
$933.32
Transparent Red Burst
S7521BK
$933.32
Black
S5528LWHAB
$2666.65
Hazelnut Ale Brown
Hard shell case included
Factory Tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#, 7A#, 8F
ARZIR20WH
$1102.21
White
RGIB6BK
$964.43
Black
28" Baritone scale
Factory tuning: 1B, 2F#, 3D, 4A, 5E, 6B
RGIR28FEWH
$1239.99
White
Factory tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#, 7A#, 8F
RC365HLVS
$688.88
Light Violin Sunburst
RC365HBK
$688.88
Black
AR720FMVB
$1377.76
Vintage burst
Hard shell case included
DT420TCR
£688.88
Transparent Cherry
FR320WH
$551.10
White
RC330TBSP
$688.88
Blue Sparkle
S7521QMTGB
$933.32
Transparent Gray Burst
RG852WH
$1733.32
White
Factory Tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#, 7A#, 8F
AFJ91JLF
$826.65
Jet Blue Burst Flat
AM93TKS
$826.65
Transparent Black Sunburst
AFD75TBSP
$826.65
Blue Sparkle
AFD75TRSP
$826.65
Red Sparkle
AS73AA
$551.10
Antique Amber