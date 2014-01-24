NAMM 2014: Fender reveals new pickup range

NAMM 2014: Fender has unveiled no less than six new pickup sets available for individual purchase this year, including the likes of the Custom Shop Blackguard Tele set, Deluxe Drive Strat and Tele sets and Twin-Head Modern humbuckers.

Custom Shop Blackguard Tele pickups

PRESS RELEASE: The Fender Custom Shop Blackguard Tele® pickups are made with flush-mounted alnico 5 magnets in the bridge and alnico 3 magnets in the neck using enamel-coated magnet wire, and are made to reproduce the pickup set that was introduced in the early ‘50s version of the Broadcaster.

The Blackguard bridge pickup provides a hotter output and more mid-range growl than other vintage-style Fender pickups, and has a copper-plated base plate for vintage accuracy.