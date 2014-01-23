NAMM 2014: Fender reveals four new Strats
NAMM 2014: Fender has announced four new Stratocaster models.
The quartet of new guitars include the Fishman TriplePlay Stratocaster HSS, Select Stratocaster Exotic Maple Quilt, Selectr Stratocaster HSS Exotic Maple Flame and FSR American Standard Stratocaster V Neck.
Fender Fishman TriplePlay Stratocaster HSS
The Stratocaster of the future is here. Fender’s Fishman® TriplePlay Stratocaster® HSS guitar uses state-of-the-art built-in digital technology to give you a thrilling new playing experience in which you can emulate other instruments with ease and create a world of all-new sounds. It’s a phenomenal leap forward in the evolution of the world’s greatest electric guitar.
With its potent tonal combination of Vintage Noiseless™ single-coil Stratocaster neck and middle pickups and a powerful Seymour Duncan® Pearly Gates™ humbucking bridge pickup, it’s a fine instrument in the conventional manner. But two other ultra-modern performance features launch this re-imagined Stratocaster into a brilliantly exciting future.
Engage the built-in Fishman® TriplePlay system, which wirelessly transmits MIDI data to your computer to create virtually unlimited sounds with a wealth of performance, composing and recording features. The Fishman hex pickup, TriplePlay D-pad controller and MIDI volume control are all built into the front of the guitar, with the TriplePlay wireless controller built into the back. The wireless controller transmits the signal from the hex pickup to the included USB transceiver, which plugs into your computer (a handy clip on the back of the headstock holds the transceiver when not in use). For charging the unit, a power supply and micro-USB cable that connects to the TriplePlay wireless controller are included.
Also, the mini-USB output on the side of the lower bout digitally transmits the audio signals from the three Stratocaster pickups to your computer using the included USB cable. The adjacent 1/8” output jack lets you monitor the proceedings with headphones and has its own volume control on the front of the guitar.
Once the signal reaches your computer—from the TriplePlay system or from the mini-USB output—all the software you need to record, edit and play back your sounds comes in an included USB flash drive that contains Fishman® TriplePlay, IK Multimedia SampleTank 2.5 and AmpliTube Custom Shop, and Native Instruments Komplete Elements (additional software such as Notion Progression and PreSonus Studio One® Artist available for free download with product registration).
The guitar also features a maple neck with “modern C” profile and satin finish, rosewood fingerboard with a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, standard master volume control and ¼” output jack, standard five-way pickup switching, three-ply parchment pickguard, and vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge with six saddles. Available in Black and Three-color Sunburst gloss finishes. Deluxe gig bag included.
Specs
General
Model Name: Fender Fishman® TriplePlay Stratocaster® HSS, Rosewood Fingerboard, Black
Model Number: 0141800306
Series: Deluxe
Color: Black
Body
Body Material: Alder with AAA Quilt Maple Top
Body Finish: Gloss Polyester
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Fingerboard Radius: 9.5" (241 mm)
Number of Frets: 22
Fret Size: Medium Jumbo
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)
Position Inlays: White Dot
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Seymour Duncan® Pearly Gates™ Humbucking
Middle Pickup: Vintage Noiseless™ Single-Coil Strat
Neck Pickup: Vintage Noiseless™ Single-Coil Strat
Controls: Master Volume, MIDI Volume, Headphone Volume, TriplePlay Dpad Control on Pickguard, TriplePlay Module Controls (Power, Sync, Charging Port) on Backplate
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Pos 2. Inside Coil Bridge Pickup/Middle Pickup, Pos 3. Middle Pickup, Pos 4. Middle Pickup/Outside Coil Neck Pickup, Pos 5. Neck Pickup
Special Electronics: Fishman® Hex Pickup, Fishman® TriplePlay Wireless MIDI Module, Fender® USB Module
Hardware
Bridge: 6-Saddle Vintage-Style Synchronized Tremolo
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Standard Cast/Sealed
Pickguard: 3-Ply Parchment
Control Knobs: White Plastic
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® USA, NPS, (.009-.042 Gauges)
Unique Features: Large '70s Style Stratocaster® Headstock, White Plastic Parts, Dual "Wing" String Trees, Vintage-Style Strap Buttons, Fishman® USB Transceiver and Mounting Clip on Back of
Headstock
Included Accessories: Software Loaded Fender USB Drive, Mini-B to USB Type A Cable, Fishman® USB Transceiver, Power Supply/Charger and Micro-USB Cable
Fender Select Stratocaster Exotic Maple Quilt
The Fender Select Stratocaster® Exotic Maple Quilt guitar certainly lives up to its name, with an atypical and highly distinctive wood figure in its quilt maple top. No two instruments are identical, and the swirling, almost marbled quality of the quilt wood figure is highlighted to even more beautiful effect by the guitar’s elegantly cool Iced Tea Burst gloss lacquer finish. An exotic creation indeed, it launches the Fender Select series into 2014 with more style and performance than ever, including a striking “channel-bound” rosewood fingerboard with a compound radius (9.5”-14”). This inlaid fingerboard design imparts an elegant appearance and an amazingly comfortable fretting-hand feel in which both edges are pleasingly rounded, with no side seam between the neck and fingerboard.
Other premium features include a comfortably contoured neck heel on the alder body, birds-eye maple neck with “modern C” profile, 21 medium jumbo frets and “vintage ivory” dot position inlays, three single-coil Fender Select Stratocaster guitar pickups with five-way switching, three-ply parchment pickguard and aged white control knobs, Bi-Flex™ truss rod system, two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles, deluxe staggered tuners, Micro-Tilt™ neck adjustment and Fender Select headstock medallion. Includes Fender Select tweed case, guitar strap, cable and polishing cloth.
Specs
General
Model Name: Fender Select Stratocaster® Exotic Maple Quilt, Channel-Bound Rosewood Fingerboard, Iced Tea Burst
Model Number: 0170710871
Series: Fender® Select
Color: Ice Tea Burst
Body
Body Material: Select Alder with AAA Exotic Maple Quilt Top
Body Finish: Hand-Stained with Gloss Lacquer Finish
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Neck
Neck Material: Bird's Eye Maple
Neck Finish: Hand-Rubbed Oil with Gloss Lacquer Headstock Face
Neck Shape: Modern "C"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Fingerboard: Channel-Bound Rosewood
Fingerboard Radius: 9.5"-14" Compound Radius (241 mm-355.6 mm)
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Medium Jumbo
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Position Inlays: Vintage Ivory Face Dot, Black Side Dot
Truss Rods: Bi-Flex™
Neck Plate: 4-Bolt with Micro-Tilt™
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fender® Select Single-Coil Strat
Middle Pickup: Fender® Select Single-Coil Strat
Neck Pickup: Fender® Select Single-Coil Strat
Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge/Middle Pickup)
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle and Neck Pickup, Position 5. Neck Pickup
Pickup Configuration: SSS
Hardware
Bridge: 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo with Bent Steel SaddlesHardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Deluxe Staggered Cast/Sealed Locking
Pickguard: 3-Ply Parchment
Control Knobs: Aged White Plastic
Switch Tips: Aged White
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® USA 250L, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges)
Unique Features: Fender Select Medallion Inlaid on Back of Headstock, Highly Detailed Fret and Nut Work, Lighweight Chrome-Plated 4-Bolt Aluminum Neckplate with Micro-Tilt™ Adjustment, Bi-Flex™ Truss Rod System, Rolled Fingerboard Edges, Synthetic Bone Nut, Strap Lock Ready Strap Buttons, Single "T"-Roller String Tree, Contoured Heel, Aged White Plastic Parts
Included Accessories: Strap, Cable, Cloth, Tweed Hardshell Case
Fender Select Stratocaster HSS Exotic Maple Flame
The Fender Select Stratocaster® HSS Exotic Maple Flame guitar certainly lives up to its name, with an atypical and highly distinctive wood figure in its flame maple top. No two instruments are identical, and the swirling, almost marbled quality of the flame wood figure is highlighted to even more beautiful effect by the guitar’s satin nitro-lacquer finish in Bing Cherry Burst. An exotic creation indeed, it launches the Fender Select series into 2014 with more style and performance than ever, including a striking “channel-bound” birds-eye maple fingerboard with a compound radius (9.5”-14”). This inlaid fingerboard design imparts an elegant appearance and an amazingly comfortable fretting-hand feel in which both edges are pleasingly rounded, with no side seam between neck and fingerboard.
Other premium features include a comfortably contoured neck heel on the alder body, rosewood neck with thick “modern C” profile and hand-rubbed oil finish, 21 medium jumbo frets and black pearloid inlays, single-coil Fender Select Stratocaster guitar neck and middle pickups, Twin-Head Vintage humbucking bridge pickup, five-way switching, three-ply parchment pickguard and aged white control knobs, Bi-Flex™ truss rod system, two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles, deluxe staggered tuners, Micro-Tilt™ neck adjustment and Fender Select headstock medallion. Includes Fender Select tweed case, guitar strap, cable and polishing cloth.
Specs
General
Model Name: Fender Select Stratocaster® HSS Exotic Maple Flame, Channel-Bound Maple Fingerboard, Bing Cherry Burst
Model Number: 0170612830
Series: Fender® Select
Color: Bing Cherry Transparent
Body
Body Material: Select Alder with AAA Exotic Maple Flame Top
Body Finish: Hand-Stained with Gloss Lacquer Finish
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Neck
Neck Material: Rosewood
Neck Finish: Hand-Rubbed Oil
Neck Shape: Modern "C"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Fingerboard: Channel-Bound Maple
Fingerboard Radius: 9.5"-14" Compound Radius (241 mm-355.6 mm)
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Medium Jumbo
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Nut Width: 1.685" (42.8 mm)
Position Inlays: Black Pearloid Face Dot, White Pearloid Dot
Truss Rods: Bi-Flex™
Neck Plate: 4-Bolt with Micro-Tilt™
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Twin Head Humbucking
Middle Pickup: Fender® Select Single-Coil Strat
Neck Pickup: Fender® Select Single-Coil Strat
Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge/Middle Pickup)
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle and Neck Pickup, Position 5. Neck Pickup
Pickup Configuration: HSS
Hardware
Bridge: 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo with Bent Steel Saddles
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Deluxe Staggered Cast/Sealed Locking
Pickguard: 3-Ply Parchment
Control Knobs: Aged White Plastic
Switch Tips: Aged White
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® USA 250L, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges)
FSR American Standard Stratocaster "V" Neck
The FSR American Standard Stratocaster “V” Neck guitar has all the great features of an American Standard Stratocaster, with the additions of a comfortable “soft V” neck profile, compound-radius (9.5”-14”) rosewood fingerboard, gold anodized aluminum pickguard and an elegant Mystic 3-Color Sunburst finish. Other features include an alder body, 22 medium jumbo frets, full-sounding Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups, aged plastic parts and a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles.
Specs
General
Model Name: FSR American Standard Stratocaster® "V" Neck, Rosewood Fingerboard, Mystic 3-Color Sunburst
Model Number: 0170210735
Series: Special Edition
Color: Mystic 3-Color Sunburst
Body
Body Material: Alder
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Satin Urethane Finish on Back of Neck, Gloss Finish on the Face of the Headstock
Neck Shape: Soft "V"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Fingerboard Radius: 9.5"-14" Compound Radius (241 mm-355.6 mm)
Number of Frets: 22
Fret Size: Medium Jumbo
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Nut Width: 1.685" (42.8 mm)
Position Inlays: Mother-of-Pearl Dot
Truss Rod Nut: 1/8" American Series
Neck Plate: 4-Bolt with Micro-Tilt™
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Custom Shop Fat '50s Single-Coil Strat
Middle Pickup: Custom Shop Fat '50s Single-Coil Strat
Neck Pickup: Custom Shop Fat '50s Single-Coil Strat
Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. No-Load Tone Control (Middle and Bridge Pickups)
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle and Neck Pickup, Position 5. Neck Pickup
Pickup Configuration: SSS
Hardware
Bridge: 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo with Bent Steel Saddles
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Deluxe Staggered Cast/Sealed
Pickguard: 1-Ply Gold Anodized Aluminum
Control Knobs: Aged White Plastic
Switch Tips: Aged White
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® USA 250L, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges)
Unique Features: Bent Steel Saddles with Elongated String Slots, Copper Infused High Mass 100% Metal Bridge Block, Thinner Undercoat Finish for Improved Body Resonance, Lightly Tinted Neck, 1-Ply Gold Anodized Back Plate, Single "T" Roller String Tree