NAMM 2014: Fender reveals four new Strats

Fender Fishman TriplePlay Stratocaster HSS press release

MSRP: $1499.99

The Stratocaster of the future is here. Fender’s Fishman® TriplePlay Stratocaster® HSS guitar uses state-of-the-art built-in digital technology to give you a thrilling new playing experience in which you can emulate other instruments with ease and create a world of all-new sounds. It’s a phenomenal leap forward in the evolution of the world’s greatest electric guitar.

With its potent tonal combination of Vintage Noiseless™ single-coil Stratocaster neck and middle pickups and a powerful Seymour Duncan® Pearly Gates™ humbucking bridge pickup, it’s a fine instrument in the conventional manner. But two other ultra-modern performance features launch this re-imagined Stratocaster into a brilliantly exciting future.

Engage the built-in Fishman® TriplePlay system, which wirelessly transmits MIDI data to your computer to create virtually unlimited sounds with a wealth of performance, composing and recording features. The Fishman hex pickup, TriplePlay D-pad controller and MIDI volume control are all built into the front of the guitar, with the TriplePlay wireless controller built into the back. The wireless controller transmits the signal from the hex pickup to the included USB transceiver, which plugs into your computer (a handy clip on the back of the headstock holds the transceiver when not in use). For charging the unit, a power supply and micro-USB cable that connects to the TriplePlay wireless controller are included.

Also, the mini-USB output on the side of the lower bout digitally transmits the audio signals from the three Stratocaster pickups to your computer using the included USB cable. The adjacent 1/8” output jack lets you monitor the proceedings with headphones and has its own volume control on the front of the guitar.

Once the signal reaches your computer—from the TriplePlay system or from the mini-USB output—all the software you need to record, edit and play back your sounds comes in an included USB flash drive that contains Fishman® TriplePlay, IK Multimedia SampleTank 2.5 and AmpliTube Custom Shop, and Native Instruments Komplete Elements (additional software such as Notion Progression and PreSonus Studio One® Artist available for free download with product registration).

The guitar also features a maple neck with “modern C” profile and satin finish, rosewood fingerboard with a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, standard master volume control and ¼” output jack, standard five-way pickup switching, three-ply parchment pickguard, and vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge with six saddles. Available in Black and Three-color Sunburst gloss finishes. Deluxe gig bag included.

Specs

General

Model Name: Fender Fishman® TriplePlay Stratocaster® HSS, Rosewood Fingerboard, Black

Model Number: 0141800306

Series: Deluxe

MSRP: $1499.99

Color: Black

Body

Body Material: Alder with AAA Quilt Maple Top

Body Finish: Gloss Polyester

Body Shape: Stratocaster®

Neck

Neck Material: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Fingerboard Radius: 9.5" (241 mm)

Number of Frets: 22

Fret Size: Medium Jumbo

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

Position Inlays: White Dot

Electronics

Bridge Pickup: Seymour Duncan® Pearly Gates™ Humbucking

Middle Pickup: Vintage Noiseless™ Single-Coil Strat

Neck Pickup: Vintage Noiseless™ Single-Coil Strat

Controls: Master Volume, MIDI Volume, Headphone Volume, TriplePlay Dpad Control on Pickguard, TriplePlay Module Controls (Power, Sync, Charging Port) on Backplate

Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Pos 2. Inside Coil Bridge Pickup/Middle Pickup, Pos 3. Middle Pickup, Pos 4. Middle Pickup/Outside Coil Neck Pickup, Pos 5. Neck Pickup

Special Electronics: Fishman® Hex Pickup, Fishman® TriplePlay Wireless MIDI Module, Fender® USB Module

Hardware

Bridge: 6-Saddle Vintage-Style Synchronized Tremolo

Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome

Tuning Machines: Standard Cast/Sealed

Pickguard: 3-Ply Parchment

Control Knobs: White Plastic

Miscellaneous

Strings: Fender® USA, NPS, (.009-.042 Gauges)

Unique Features: Large '70s Style Stratocaster® Headstock, White Plastic Parts, Dual "Wing" String Trees, Vintage-Style Strap Buttons, Fishman® USB Transceiver and Mounting Clip on Back of

Headstock

Included Accessories: Software Loaded Fender USB Drive, Mini-B to USB Type A Cable, Fishman® USB Transceiver, Power Supply/Charger and Micro-USB Cable