NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix rolls out full 2014 line-up

NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix has rolled out its full 2014 pedal line-up.

New stomp boxes include the Stones-aping Satisfaction Fuzz, the OD Glove overdrive/distortion, the Soul Food overdrive/distortion a Nano version of the Electro-Harmonix classic Big Muff Pi and more.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon

Click through the gallery to see all the new pedals plus specs, and prepare yourself - you'll want to clear some space on your pedalboard.

For more information visit the official Electro-Harmonix website.

Electro-Harmonix press release - Nano Big Muff

In describing this new version of a company classic, EHX Founder and President, Mike Matthews, stated: “The new Nano Big Muff Pi works and sounds identical in every way to the NYC Big Muff Pi. We simply shrunk it without changing its rich sustain and creamy sound. Now you can have it in our time-honored standard chassis, or our new, compact nano design.”

The Nano Big Muff Pi features:

• Big Muff legendary sustain, distortion and control set

• Compact, rugged pedalboard friendly enclosure

• True bypass for maximum signal integrity

• 9-volt battery included

• Optional 9.6DC-200 power supply

The Nano Big Muff carries a U.S List Price of $93.06 and is available now.