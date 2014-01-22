NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix rolls out full 2014 line-up
NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix has rolled out its full 2014 pedal line-up.
New stomp boxes include the Stones-aping Satisfaction Fuzz, the OD Glove overdrive/distortion, the Soul Food overdrive/distortion a Nano version of the Electro-Harmonix classic Big Muff Pi and more.
Click through the gallery to see all the new pedals plus specs, and prepare yourself - you'll want to clear some space on your pedalboard.
For more information visit the official Electro-Harmonix website.
In describing this new version of a company classic, EHX Founder and President, Mike Matthews, stated: “The new Nano Big Muff Pi works and sounds identical in every way to the NYC Big Muff Pi. We simply shrunk it without changing its rich sustain and creamy sound. Now you can have it in our time-honored standard chassis, or our new, compact nano design.”
The Nano Big Muff Pi features:
• Big Muff legendary sustain, distortion and control set
• Compact, rugged pedalboard friendly enclosure
• True bypass for maximum signal integrity
• 9-volt battery included
• Optional 9.6DC-200 power supply
The Nano Big Muff carries a U.S List Price of $93.06 and is available now.
Crying Bass
The Electro-Harmonix line of Next Step Effects brought the wah-style pedal into the 21st century with a modernized chassis and a design that requires no moving parts, there’s nothing to wear out or break. All of the advantages of the revolutionary series are now available in the new Crying Bass, a wah designed specifically for bass guitarists.
Based on the Crying Tone wah circuit, the Crying Bass also features a specially tuned resonance to enhance the wah effect over the entire harmonic spectrum of the bass guitar. This means it’s equally adept at adding funky filtering to a deep bass groove and pushing heavy harmonics for solos.
In keeping with its bass-centric design, the Crying Bass boasts advanced features that create extra rumble and thunder. Fuzz adds a signature growl and helps to accentuate the wah effect, adding distortion and harmonics to bass notes. A 2nd Order Low Pass Filter (LPF) fixed at 194 Hz adds more bottom end to the wah effect; the LPF Control lets the bass player dial in just the right amount. These features also allow the pedal to be used as a functional standalone fuzz pedal.
Along with having no moving parts, the Next Step Effects series benefits from a design with a lightning-fast response, and high sensitivity.
The new Crying Bass Wah/Fuzz is housed in a rugged die-cast chassis and comes equipped with a 9-volt battery. It can also be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $129.36. EHX’s optional Pedalboard Cradle provides a convenient, secure way to mount the Crying Bass to a pedalboard.
East River Drive
Expanding its range of overdrive, fuzz and distortion pedals that began with the iconic LPB-1 Linear Power Booster and Big Muff Pi, Electro-Harmonix now introduces its first pedal designed around a JRC4558 integrated circuit: the East River Drive. Those in the know about New York City and the NYC-based EHX will recognize that the pedal was named after the river which separates the boroughs of Manhattan and Queens and the eponymously named “Drive” that enables New Yorkers to motor along it.
As bold as New York City, the new East River Driver delivers classic symmetrical overdrive with a natural, transparent quality in a compact road-worthy package. The traditional control layout includes Volume, Tone and Drive knobs to make dialing-in the desired sound quick and easy. Volume sets the overall output level. Drive controls the amount of input gain. As the control is moved clockwise, the overdrive ranges from mild edge to classic distortion. Tone enables the player to tailor his sound regardless of his guitar and amp of choice.
The versatile East River Drive can be used effectively in front of a clean amp or to push an already overdriven amp. True bypass switching is featured to preserve signal path integrity. It comes equipped with a 9-volt battery and can be powered by an optional 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. The East River Drive carries a U.S List Price of $77.38 and is available now.
EHX Tortion
Hailed by company founder and president, Mike Matthews, as “our flagship overdrive/distortion,” the new EHX TORTION covers tremendous tonal real estate and provides the player with maximum versatility. Described as “a database of great tone,” the EHX TORTION’s full complement of features and controls make dialing in the right guitar sound intuitive — whatever the era — from vintage to modern.
EHX TORTION features and specifications:
• JFET Overdrive for tube-like response and tone
• Boost switch with independent Volume and Gain controls for two-channel flexibility
• 4-way Pre-Gain selector, plus Treble, Middle and Bass for complete sound control
• Usable as a preamp — balanced XLR output with cabinet emulation
• True Bypass for maximum signal path integrity
• 9.6DC-200 PSU included
The EHX TORTION pedal features a U.S. list price of $198.67.
Holy Grail Max
With the introduction of the Holy Grail Max, EHX gives fans of reverberation more options in their quest for the perfect space for their instrument or voice. The new pedal shares the Holy Grail’s classic Spring and spatial Hall reverbs. A new Plate reverb, with a wonderfully complex, lush tone, and Reverse reverb for the sonically adventurous, were also added.
The Holy Grail Max features a Blend control which lets the player set the wet/dry mix. The Time multi-function control gives the user the ability to set the decay time when in Spring, Hall or Plate mode and the reverse time when in Reverse mode. Finally, a four-position switch provides a choice of reverb styles: Spring, Hall, Plate or Reverse.
True bypass switching for maximum signal path integrity is included as is an EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. The Holy Grail Max is housed in a compact, rugged die-cast chassis and features a U.S. List Price of $214.12.
Hot Tubes
Originally released in 1978, the EHX Hot Tubes was designed to replicate the organic overdrive of a vintage tube amp. The reissue Hot Tubes is a faithful re-creation of the original design, but presented in a compact nano-sized chassis.
The unique CMOS overdrive circuit can deliver a fattened tone at lower gain settings or transform your amp into a dimed vintage model with high sensitivity and a musical feel — all without compromising or coloring the original tone.
EHX Founder and President, Mike Matthews, stated: “With the price of vintage Hot Tubes soaring, countless guitarists requested that we re-issue our 1970s CMOS pedal. We've done this using the exact same design and miniaturized it, too. And the guitarist-friendly price of the new Hot Tubes is only a fraction of the cost of a vintage unit, if you can find one!”
The control layout includes Volume, Tone and Overdrive knobs plus a Tone On/Off switch. Volume sets the overall output level of the pedal while Overdrive adjusts the gain. The Tone control can add extra warmth or sizzle. The player can also disengage the tone circuit for a beefier, more transparent sound.
True bypass switching is featured to preserve your signal integrity while the pedal is not in use.
The new Hot Tubes pedal is housed in a compact die-cast package, equipped with a 9-volt battery, can be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $77.38.
Lumberjack
With the new Lumberjack, Electro-Harmonix set out to rethink overdrive pedal design and this logarithmic OD breaks all of the rules to deliver distortion with a character that’s uniquely EHX.
A standard overdrive pedal reacts predictably in that the distortion it delivers goes up linearly in direct response to the guitarist’s volume and playing dynamics. A little explanation is required: On a linear scale, a change between two values is perceived as the difference between those two values. So the difference between 1 and 2 is the same as the difference between 9 and 10.
The Lumberjack’s response is logarithmic and the change between two values is perceived as a ratio of those values. Therefore, a change from 1 to 2 (ratio 1:2) is perceived as the same as a change from 4 to 8 (ratio of 1:2). The resulting overdrive is very reactive to the player’s volume and dynamics and its response ranges from a powerful clean boost to torn-speaker rasp and up to gritty distortion.
The control layout includes Volume, Log Factor and Boost knobs. Volume sets the overall output level of the pedal while Boost adjusts the input signal of the instrument. The Log Factor controls the amount of logarithmic distortion. The new Lumberjack is housed in a compact die-cast package, and comes equipped with a 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. It features true bypass for maximum signal chain integrity and carries a U.S. list price of $77.38.
OD Glove
With the new OD Glove, Electro-Harmonix expands its range of classic and modern overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedals. The MOSFET based OD Glove possesses a tone that feels and sounds as organic as a venerable EL34-powered British amplifier. It delivers a rich, overtone laden sound that never gets muddy, even with darker settings, plus high touch-sensitivity and an expanded harmonic range.
EHX Founder and President, Mike Matthews, stated: “The OD Glove is unlike any of the overdrives we offer and great!”
Advanced features include a Tone Shift switch, selectable 9 or 18V internal voltage and True Bypass switching. Tone Shift controls the mid frequency emphasis of the tone circuit and allows precise tone sculpting. The internal voltage switch changes the pedal’s internal power supply voltage. Operation at 9V results in a tighter sound, and reduces the current draw. Operation at 18V results in a less compressed, more open tone. True bypass preserves signal integrity when the effect is not engaged.
The control layout also includes Volume, Tone and Gain knobs. Volume sets the output level of the pedal and, along with lower Gain settings, can be used to dial in a sweet clean boost. Gain controls the amount of distortion, taking the OD Glove from a natural, smooth overdrive to thick, saturated high-gain sounds. The Tone control helps tame the treble to tailor the tone.
The new OD Glove pedal is housed in a compact die-cast package, equipped with a 9-volt battery, can be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $77.38.
Satisfaction Fuzz
EHX re-creates the classic fuzz tone pedal with the Satisfaction Fuzz, now updated with true bypass circuitry for optimum signal integrity. The Satisfaction Fuzz features an elemental two-knob layout with controls for Volume and Attack (fuzz). True to the genre, this classically-voiced fuzz tone creates a sound that is anything but subtle and goes from an aggressive rasp to full-on fuzzed-out mayhem.
The Satisfaction Fuzz is packaged in Electro-Harmonix’s compact, rugged, nano-sized chassis making it an ideal addition to the pedalboard of a player looking for that classic fuzz tone sound and vibe.
The new fuzz tone pedal ships with a 9-Volt battery and can also be powered by an optional EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. It features a very affordable U.S. list price of $69.54.
Soul Food
Electro-Harmonix announces the latest addition to its expanding range of overdrive and distortion pedals: the Soul Food. This transparent overdrive can fatten a guitarist’s tone in all the right places without compromising or changing it.
The Soul Food’s unique design features boosted power rails for extra headroom and definition. Uses range from a clean boost all the way to heavy amp saturation—all achieved without adding coloration. This pedal was built for the tone conscious player who needs to cut through a mix without altering the voice of his or her instrument.
The control layout includes Volume, Treble and Drive knobs. Volume sets the overall output level of the pedal while Drive adjusts the saturation and gain. The Treble control seemingly pulls shimmering upper harmonics out of thin air without sounding shrill. With an internal switch, the player can choose to run the Soul Food in high-quality buffered or true bypass modes to help keep a healthy effect chain.
The new Soul Food pedal is housed in a compact die-cast package, is shipped with a 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter, can be powered by a 9-volt battery and carries a U.S. list price of $83.74.