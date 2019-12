We check out Charvel's new models - here's the Desolation Series in various tasty finishes

NAMM 2014: We checked out the Charvel stand to see what was in store, and found plenty to get excited about - including new Jake E Lee, Joe Duplantier and, of course, Guthrie Govan signature models.

Click through our gallery for the full lowdown.

For more information visit the official Charvel website.