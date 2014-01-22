NAMM 2014: Atomic Amps and Studio Devil unveil Amplifire pedal

The Amplifire looks to be incredibly versatile

NAMM 2014: Here's an interesting one - two US firms, Atomic Amplifiers and Studio Devil have joined forces to produce an amp-modelling/multi-effects floor unit, dubbed the Amplifire.

It's something of a marriage made in heaven, as Studio Devil is best known for its acclaimed amp modelling plugins, while Atomic Amplifiers has built a reputation for its modeller-friendly reference monitors.

As such the Amplifire looks set to capitalise on both companies' expertise and, judging by the impressive spec sheet, versatility is the order of the day. There's a dual-DSP brain powering the unit, built-in effects section, configurable footswitches, aux input/output, USB connectivity, MIDI I/O, effects loop and even 3rd party impulse response compatibility.

The new unit will be available direct from the firms from April. Check out the full press release below.

Atomic Amplifiers and Studio Devil Amplifire press release

Atomic Amplifiers & Studio Devil proudly announce Amplifire!

Amplifire is an amp tone and multi-effects pedal years in the making. A powerful and portable device, it is small enough to fit in a gig bag pocket yet potent enough to fill up an arena with tonal bliss previously only achievable with bulky and much more expensive rigs.

We designed Amplifire as an instrument that we, as guitar players, wanted for ourselves. This meant it had to sound/feel authentic and amazing while being easy to use, transport and be road rugged.

Amplifire is equally capable of being a complete rig replacement or part of a larger pedal board and/or outboard processing rig.

Here are some highlights:

All new, state-of-the-art amp modeling based on Studio Devil's highly acclaimed and patented technology

Blazing dual-DSP powered hardware allowing for complex and detailed algorithms

Stereo 1024 point cabinet impulses with ability to upload 3rd party IRs

Robust effects selection including drive, modulation, delay, reverb, eq, gate, etc.

Dedicated, physical amp control knobs for intuitive tone adjustments

Versatile i/o options including ¼" Hi Z input with proprietary processing, separate stereo ¼" and XLR outputs and user programmable effects loop

3 configurable and rugged footswitches

Easy to use as a pedal or desktop device

PC/Mac editor

128 MIDI controllable presets

Field upgradeable firmware

And much more!

Amplifire will be available direct from Atomic Amps' website in April, 2014.