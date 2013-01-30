NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Fender Select Series adds six new models

NAMM 2013: Introduced at last year's NAMM show, Fender's Select series has been an enormous success, and at this year's gathering in Anaheim, CA, the company unveiled six new models in the line.

We met up with Fender Product Specialist and guitarist extraordinaire Allen Abbassi, who gave us the rundown on five new guitars and one bass in the Select Series - the Select Carved Maple Top Jazzmaster, Select Stratocaster HSS, Select Telecaster HH, Select Carved Top Telecaster SH, Select Telecaster Thinline and the Select Active Jazz Bass.

