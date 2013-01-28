NAMM 2013: Ovation unveils new additions

Image 1 of 5 Four new limited run Ovations have been announced for 2013 Ovation unveils new additions

NAMM 2013: Ovation has unveiled four new models for 2013, included two koa-topped guitars and a carbon fibre topped mandolin.

The Ovation 2098FKOA4 and 1798KOA4 both showcase a rather striking flamed Koa top, and will both retail at $5199 (£3304 approx.). The Adamas 2080ES electro-acoustic and Adamas MM80 NWT mandolin meanwhile feature carbon fibre twill tops, and have an SRP of $5199 (£3304 approx.) and $4999 (£3177 approx.) respectively.

For more information, visit the official Ovation website.

Ovation press release

Ovation is proud to introduce its new 2098 and 1798 Figured Koa Elite model acoustic-electric guitars, gorgeous new koa-topped takes on traditional Ovation design.

Both instruments are handcrafted in Ovation's New Hartford, CT facility using a harmonious blend of the finest natural and alternative materials to create stylish instruments that offer great sound and comfort-focused playability. Production for each model will be limited to 30 pieces.

The Ovation 2098 and 1798 feature striking 5A flame koa tops with unique Ovation quintad "T"- shaped spruce top bracing. The 2098 features a deep-contour cutaway Lyrachord body, while the 1798 features a deep-bowl cutaway body. Both provide a clean, focused sound, with a large bass-side oval sound hole delivering solid low-end projection.

Premium design appointments include a 10"-radius ebony fingerboard with a koa oval inlay at the 12th fret, tortoise-shell body binding, and a contrasting gloss black headstock with gold tuners. The Ovation OCP-1K Compensated pickup and OP-PRO preamplifier feature convenient ¼" and XLR outputs for live and studio applications.

MSRP for the Ovation 2098 and 1798 is $5,199.99 each.

Ovation is proud to introduce its new 2080ES acoustic-electric guitar and MM80 acoustic-electric mandolin. Both instruments are handcrafted in Ovation's New Hartford, CT facility using a harmonious blend of the finest alternative and natural materials to create striking instruments that offer great sound and playability. Production for each model will be limited to 30 pieces.

The Ovation 2080ES and MM80 feature striking carbon fiber twill tops with a birch core and unique Ovation quintad "T"-shaped spruce top bracing. The 2080ES features a deep-contour cutaway Lyrachord body, while the MM80 features a Lyrachord mandolin cutaway body. Both offer distinctively powerful, articulate tone that is rich with projection.

Premium design appointments include a resin-impregnated walnut fingerboard, maple dot fingerboard inlays, natural walnut body binding, and a walnut neck with walnut headstock and gold Schaller tuners.

The 2080ES features an Ovation OCP-1K Compensated pickup and OP-PRO preamplifier system with convenient ¼" and XLR outputs for live and studio applications.

MSRP is $5,199.00 for the Ovation 2080ES acoustic-electric guitar, and $4,999.99 for the MM80 acoustic-electric mandolin.