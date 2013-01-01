NAMM 2013: Orange promises "world first"

What do you think they have in store?

NAMM 2013: Believe it or not there are less than eight weeks to go until the start of the 2013 Winter NAMM show.

This being the case, it's no surprise that the big MI manufacturers are already finalising their product launches, and Orange has broken cover to reveal that it will be announcing a "revolutionary, groundbreaking innovation".

What this is remains to be seen, but we're told that it will "amaze and excite the audio world". The company also claims that this innovation represents a "world first".

Of course, pre-show hyperbole is all part of the fun, but Orange seems particularly bullish about this announcement.

We'll be bringing you all the big NAMM 2013 news from the show floor when it kicks off in Anaheim on 24 January, plus the juiciest rumours and speculation prior to that.