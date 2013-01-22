Image 1 of 4 New features include a max 16GB of RAM, Ivy Bridge chips and optional Nvidia or AMD graphics card NAMM 2013: New 3rd generation Orange OPC upgraded

Image 2 of 4 Rear

Image 3 of 4 Top

Image 4 of 4 With guitar cable



NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Orange Amplification has upgraded the multi-award winning state-of-the-art Orange Personal Computer to the 3rd Gen Intel i7 processor and doubled the maximum 8GB of RAM to a massive 16GB.

The 3rd Gen Intel i7 processor has up to twice the HD Media and 3-D graphics performance and delivers stunning visual experiences from mainstream gaming to HD video editing.

Creating and editing videos and photos, surfing the Web, watching HD movies or playing mainstream games are now quicker, crisper and more life-like. The additional 16 GB RAM will further help the speed of the OPC and enable users to multi-task with no noticeable slow down in performance.

Users can now also purchase the OPC with the latest generation Nvidia 650 ti or AMD HD 7750 Graphics Card for even more advanced graphical performance.

Already described as an 'affordable guitarists dream' by Guitar World Magazine and a computer '[packed] full of high-performance components' by CNET, the OPC now has a huge speed boost with the upgraded 3rd gen Ivy Bridge Intel CPUs with the added benefits of built-in studio quality speakers, ultra-low latency (1ms), ¼ jack inputs/outputs and an incredible £500 of recording software already installed and configured.

The latest upgrade means the OPC now has more power and speed for a wider range of creative needs from recording, video editing, gaming, music playback and 3D modeling to provide unbeatable value.

The latest upgrade on the OPC follows a succession on world class reviews in 2012 which saw Expert Reviews.com give it a 5 star review, Guitar World awarding the OPC their coveted Gold Award, CNET.com presenting it their editors choice and Stuff magazine describing the OPC as an ace-sounding all-in-one studio crammed into a '70s rock icon'!

To take a look at the OPC and all the other Orange Amps and products go to Orange Music Booth 4890 Hall C. You can find out more about the OPC software and hardware and also buy direct from www.orangeopc.com

-Ends-