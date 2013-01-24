NAMM 2013: Guild Custom Shop launched

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: In celebration of Guild's 60th Anniversary, the iconic American company has recently opened the Guild Custom Shop, crafting the first truly custom guitars in the company's rich history.

The shop's first offering includes the 60th Anniversary model, the Orpheum Jumbo, Orpheum Rosewood Orchestra, Orpheum Mahogany Orchestra, Orpheum Slope Shoulder 14-fret Rosewood Dreadnought, Orpheum Slope Shoulder 14-Fret Mahogany Dreadnought and Orpheum Slope Shoulder 12-Fret Dreadnought, American Patriarch Artist Award, American Patriarch X-500 Stuart, American Patriarch M-75 Aristocrat guitars.

60th Anniversary Model

The Guild Custom Shop's first creation is the 60th Anniversary model—a limited-edition run of 60 finely appointed acoustic guitars designed in celebration of Guild's 2013 diamond anniversary.

Based on the venerable Guild F-30 orchestra model, it has a beautiful 5A koa top, back and sides; red spruce bracing; an elegant mother-of-pearl rosette; abalone top purfling; rosewood body and neck binding; and a genuine diamond headstock inlay. Its rich and articulate tone is as stunning as its appearance.

The guitar's three-piece mahogany/walnut/mahogany neck has a 20-fret ebony fingerboard with bone nut and 12" radius, and mother-of-pearl/abalone inlays with Guild's 60th anniversary logo inlaid at 12th fret. Other premium features include an ebony bridge with bone "Parisian eye" pins, gold Waverly tuners with rosewood buttons, gold hardware, and a natural nitrocellulose lacquer finish. Custom hard-shell case included.