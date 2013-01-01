NAMM 2013: Fender Custom Shop unveils Custom Collection models for 2013

NAMM 2013:The 2013 Winter NAMM Show is still a few weeks away, but the Fender Custom Shop is already unveiling its new 2013 Custom Collection, presenting some of its most sophisticated and meticulously crafted product offerings to date, including eight guitars and two basses.

The most distinctive features of each individual model are listed in the following photo gallery.

All models include case and certificate for authenticity. For more information, visit the Fender Custom Shop.