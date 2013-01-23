NAMM 2013: Electro-Harmonix unleashes 45000 Looper

NAMM 2013: Effects specialist Electro-Harmonix has announced the 45000 Multi-Track Looping Recorder.

The 45000 is able to record up to 32GB worth of audio over four mono tracks, and can be operated by an optional foot controller for added ease of use. As an additional bonus, it somehow manages to look like it's from the past and the future all at once, which makes it a winner in our book.

For more information, visit the official Electro-Harmonix website.



Electro-Harmonix press release

Building on EHX's looper legacy, the 45000 combines the familiar controls of a multi-track digital recorder with state-of-the-art features making it possible to create complex multi-track loops quickly and easily.

Each loop has four mono tracks and one stereo mixdown track. The 45000 records non-compressed, 44.1 kHz / 16-bit CD quality audio direct to a removable SDHC card (4 to 32GB). Each card holds up to 100 individual loops accessed with the optional 45000 Foot Controller (sold separately).

Loop speed is adjustable over a two octave range, and reverse recording and playback are also possible. For extra convenience, a built-in metronome to a separate Monitor Out and a Headphone Out are also included.

Quick Specs

Includes a 4GB card delivering up to 125 minutes of recording time

Import .Wav audio files from PC or Mac

Auxiliary Input mixes MP3 players with the loop output

Stereo mixdown track frees tracks for re-use

Overdub or punch in/out recording

Quantize or non-quantize (free running) modes

MIDI Clock Sync as master or slave

Most user parameters are MIDI controllable

USB port enables backup/restore with PC or MAC

Standard 9.6VDC 200mA power supply included