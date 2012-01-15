NAMM 2012: Source Audio to release Soundblox 2 line of guitar, bass effects

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: After years of releasing multi-award winning guitar and bass effects, Source Audio has taken another significant step forward with the creation of the Soundblox 2 series. The new line of effects pedals boasts a variety of advanced features in a compact, rugged, cast-aluminum housing.

The company is releasing three new products in the Soundblox 2 format. The first two are Source Audio's award-winning Multiwave Distortions available in both guitar and bass models. The third is Source Audio's new Dimension Reverb, created by legendary effects engineer, Bob Chidlaw. It features twelve unique reverb sounds and a range of useful controls.

All Soundblox 2 pedals feature Universal Bypass (selectable buffered or true bypass), two user presets, precision 56-bit signal processing, and a multi-function input that supports MIDI, expression pedal, or Hot Hand control. All of this packed into a cast-aluminum housing with a super-compact 4" by 4" footprint.

For more information, visit Source Audio

