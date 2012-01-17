NAMM 2012: Ovation unveils new Elite TX series model

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Ovation's Elite TX models deliver maximum tone but require minimal playing effort. With their warm, woody, and rich sound, this series is constructed with an acute attention to details and are a joy to play.

Offering a new twist on Ovation's Elite TX Series, the 1778TX-4CS is a perfect blend of classic Ovation styling and amazing acoustic versatility.

Like all Elite TX guitar models, the 1778TX-4CS provides maximum performance and unique styling. A solid cedar top gives this guitar extraordinary warmth and expands its rich overtones. Precisely calibrated sound holes on the bass side also add a little extra low-end thump making single notes more defined and clear.

Other features on this unique new Ovation include a dark walnut sound-hole epaulet, ultra-thin satin topcoat, and a mid-depth cutaway body that enables comfortable access to the upper register frets.

RRP £562.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Ovation.

