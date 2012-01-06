NAMM 2012: More from the Fender Custom Shop's 2012 collection

Fresh from announcing nine new guitars and one bass, the Fender Custom Shop has revealed five new limited models for 2012 including a thoroughly drool-inducing three-pickup version of its massively popular La Cabronita.

According to the Fender Custom Shop, "all color options and any additional specs will be up on the website in the very near future", but for the time being, follow the links for the latest info sheets on the individual models:

Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Collection Heavy Relic Jazzmaster

Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Collection NOS Bent Top Telecaster

Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Collection Pinstripe Esquire

Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Collection 1965 Closet Classic Stratocaster

Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Collection Relic Three Pickup La Cabronita

Visit the Fender Custom Shop for more on the 2012 Custom Collection. Here's the Three Pickup La Cabronita. Swoon...

