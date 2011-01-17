NAMM 2011: Strymon announces Lex rotary pedal

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: When we decided to create a studio-class pedal that faithfully recreates the classic, unmistakable sound of the most sought-after rotating speaker system, we prepared to study every nuance and finest detail.

The Strymon sound design labs have been filled with those signature, swirling, three-dimensional sounds, as we painstakingly analysed and recreated the physics and mechanics behind these systems.

Lex provides you with a complete, accurately reproduced rotary system: the low-frequency bass rotor, the rotating treble horn, the tube-driven amplifier, finely tuned microphone placement, and all the complex sonic interactions between these elements. Utilising a ridiculously powerful SHARC DSP, every drop of processing power is harnessed to authentically represent these details.

You get seven parameters to tweak, allowing extensive control over the tonality and mechanics of the rotating speaker system. You can manipulate each element, from rotor speed, horn level, acceleration time, microphone distance, tube drive and saturation, and volume level.

Go from a maelstrom of dramatic, up-close, sweeping and swirling sounds, all the way to mellow, tranquil and calming undulations. All of this without a giant cabinet, microphone setup and costly motor maintenance.

Information taken from official press release

