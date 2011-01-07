NAMM 2011: Orange Amps launches two new Terror Bass combos

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Orange Amps has taken its breakthrough technology for the new Smart Power range of speakers and Terror Bass amp heads, and put it together to create two all-new Terror Bass Combos.

These long-awaited new additions to the Terror family are two world-class quality combos with distinctive Orange sounds. The new Terror Bass Combos come in two sizes and use the pioneering Smart Power Isobaric loudspeaker concept.

This ground-breaking technology is achieved by mounting two lightweight Neodymium speakers within the cabinet, one immediately behind the other. This means a lower frequency can be delivered and more output realised with a smaller sized cabinet.

The Terror Bass Combo TB500C features a 500-watt hybrid amplifier - as in the Terror Bass head - and comes with Tube Preamp and a Class D power section which drives two 12-inch Neodymium speakers.

The TB300C is a 300-watt hybrid amplifier with Tube Preamp and Class D power section as well as two 10-inch Neodymium speakers. In keeping with the Tiny Terror concept 'small is the new big', these compact combos deliver more power, and more volume than any others currently on the market.

The Terror Bass Combo, with its characteristic Orange Amp great looks, rugged construction and portability means that bass players everywhere can now be part of the elite Orange Terror Club.

To take a look at the Terror Bass Combo as well as all the other Orange Amps go to Orange Music Booth 4674 Hall C.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Orange Amps

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com



Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube



Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter